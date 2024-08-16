Attorney General ‘micromanaging’ Montana Highway Patrol, employees say

By Keila Szpaller Daily Montanan

The Montana Attorney General’s Office is micromanaging the Montana Highway Patrol, and its human resources department has an outsized and negative influence on the division, according to comments from many troopers who participated in a workplace climate survey earlier this year.

“This organization is a sinking ship caused by the Attorney General micromanaging the MHP,” said one comment, which reflected the sentiment of many others.

“The most effective/beneficial thing that could happen to the agency is that we go back to being governed by a board and not the DOJ/AG’s office,” said another. “The latter has no clue how to run the agency.”

“HR should not be running our agency … The AG’s office is too micromanaging,” said yet another comment.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 13, the Montana Highway Patrol administered a comprehensive workplace survey that was part of “an ongoing organizational improvement initiative.” In March, the Daily Montanan published information from a summary of the report.

Recently obtained by the Daily Montanan, the full report of 381 pages includes the summary of findings, data from 237 responses (an 80% response rate), recommendations to leadership, and lengthy comments from participants, who were granted anonymity in the survey.

“While many aspects of the organization are likely meeting expectations as identified through an array of measurable criteria, the lack of previous emphasis on the human factor in the organization is now impacting perceptions of confidence in leadership,” said part of the report.

***

In the full results, troopers reported being severely short staffed, working in a toxic environment, witnessing favoritism, and driving old cars with “check engine” lights on while bosses drive new cars.

“Our district’s morale has drastically gone downhill to the point people are leaving,” said one comment. “We lost over 30 troopers last year, some being retirements, most resignations.”

Participants also commented on burnout.

“They do not appreciate or reward experience,” said another comment. “They walk on the experienced and lead them to complete and total burnout. We are losing massive numbers of employees for various reasons, such as not appreciated, underpaid, and blatantly overworked.”

But those who responded also reported wanting change.

“Overall this is a good organization with great people. The leadership needs to lead and give good direction to right the ship,” said one comment.

In addition to less interference from the AG and HR, those surveyed made requests for tools and support to better do their jobs. They called for flexibility to work out on the job, more firearms training, receiving a “thank you” for good work, and communication from leadership.

“Just COMMUNICATION,” said one comment. “Even just a monthly or quarterly email with what the command staff is working on, why they feel it’s important, and ask for feedback about those topics.”

“HR ‘runs’ MHP,” said another comment. “HQ is run by HR, and they do not communicate with troopers, and according to my SGT they don’t communicate with SGT and Captains have most of their ‘says’ taken away by HQ and HR.”

The report said just 34% of survey respondents agreed MHP has “a clearly communicated long-term vision that is understood by agency members.”

***

The report included recommendations to be implemented over time, including specific actions to be completed in the first 90 and 120 days. In the first 90 days, the holders of the report were to “accept the feedback.”

“Share the findings with all participants for transparency,” said the recommendation. “Acknowledge the issues and let them know they were heard, appreciated and the actions moving forward based on their input.”

The Daily Montanan had earlier filed a records request for the entire report and all survey responses, but the Department of Justice did not provide the material.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Department of Justice did not respond to questions about the survey sent to their spokespeople on Wednesday.

They did not address whether the AG’s office intends to make changes based on observations his office and HR are overbearing or if they prefer the current approach for different reasons. They also did not address whether the full results had been provided to all participants as recommended.

Knudsen, a Republican elected to the AG post in 2020 and running for re-election this year, also did not respond to a voicemail Thursday requesting comment about the concern he is micromanaging the Montana Highway Patrol.

The DOJ paid $44,950 this spring to the author of the report, Eric Murray, president of Team Training Associates for education/training, according to state online records.

In April, the Montana Highway Patrol fired a trooper and union president, Alicia Bragg, after she provided a summary of the survey to her labor representative because it included concerns about working conditions. In June, the Department of Labor and Industry found MHP likely committed an unfair labor practice when it terminated her; a hearing is pending.

Report author Murray, of Team Training Associates, did not return a call for comment about the survey on Thursday. He earlier did not respond to an email from the Daily Montanan.

***

However, the report identified significant leadership problems and opportunities for change, although it also said organizational culture change takes time, three to five years, and “only with consistent application and pressure over time.”

“The survey indicated that employee perceptions of command level leader confidence was lacking,” the report said.“This finding is significant as the relationship between leader trust, employee attitudes and engagement in the workplace has been found through research. Specifically, that leader consistency between words and action is routinely assessed by employees to determine trustworthiness.

“The greater the trust in the supervisor, the higher the employee reciprocation and more engaged they feel.”

At least earlier this year, however, trust and effective communication were in short supply, according to multiple comments: “It’s an ice castle here. Everyone is isolated because trust has been broken so badly no one will reach out unless necessary.”

Another comment said the following: “When the HR director states out loud on multiple occasions, ‘I want to terminate a MHP supervisor.’ You broke the trust and lost buy-in from virtually everyone.”

As previously reported, the climate survey identified that approximately 45% of the MHP employees reported they were not optimistic, and 31% were only somewhat optimistic, about the current leadership and direction of the organization.

The report outlined six major findings, and two of the six involve communication. One is a need to clearly communicate the mission, vision and values, and another is a need for improved internal communications “at all levels.”

The others involve the need for leadership development, different leadership approaches, “world class” onboarding and career development and recognition, and improved health, wellness and resiliency programs.

One recommendation was to improve mental wellness initiatives.

“The survey results and subsequent responses indicate that MHP does not adequately address agency member or family concerns in this area,” the report said. “Some agency members reported they feel ‘abandoned, underappreciated and depressed.’ There appears to be strong consensus that the current system needs to be revamped.”

Earlier this year, a former trooper told the Daily Montanan he was fired after he asked for mental health support to address PTSD, depression, and other issues stress of the job. He filed a discrimination complaint and is receiving full disability.

The report included numerous comments about the need for more mental health support.

“I am very surprised that MHP has not experienced more suicides,” it said. “Mental health of troopers has declined drastically and it is a scary situation we find ourselves facing with no help.”

The DOJ did not respond to a question about any recommendations it had implemented based on the report.

***

Another recommendation to improve communication in the first six months was for employees to “hear about planned actions and celebrate results.”

“The basic process of building trust is fairly simple, you tell them you are going to do something and then deliver on it. This exchange should be the guide for all internal communications,” the report said. “The communications strategy will begin with the report of findings. Each participant interviewed was told that their input was valued and for the purposes of transparency, they would receive access to the report. You say it and deliver.”

In comments, participants also discussed concerns about the relationship between the colonel and lieutenant colonel, then Col. Steve Lavin and Lt. Col. Kurt Sager, in addition to the AG and HR.

“This agency is clearly run by the AG’s Office and that the LTC was handpicked over the most qualified person and maybe even the most personable person,” said one comment. “The Col. is clearly not running this agency and that the LTC is who the AG’s Office wants to run the agency, however, the LTC is merely allowing the AG’s Office to control our agency by not standing up and expressing concerns they are causing within our agency.”

Another comment also addressed the influence from the AG’s office: “If the [redacted] had been allowed to select his own [redacted], this wouldn’t be a problem, but the current [redacted] worked backchannels with the AG’s office to get the job. This was a slap in the face to the [redacted] and it has set the tone for a toxic partnership that is felt all the way to the lowest levels of the agency.”

A separate comment without redactions said the AG micromanaged the colonel and did not let him choose his own lieutenant colonel, even though the colonel should have been able to do so according to “MHP policy approved by the AG.”

In March, AG Knudsen announced Lavin was retiring, and he was tapping Sager as interim head of the patrol until a new colonel was named. In April, Knudsen announced Sager would head the division.

Lavin could not be reached for comment, and the DOJ did not respond to questions from the Daily Montanan.

In the report, participants also raised concerns about personal relationships affecting the division.

“Who is in charge of the MHP? The Colonel? The AG’s hand picked LT. Col?” said one comment. “Why do the [redacted] and [redacted] personnel have a relationship outside of work that seems to be interfering with the operations of the MHP?”

Many comments criticized HR: “People are afraid to have anything to do with HR and worry about career progression due to her relationship with members of upper management.”

Said another: “Our recruiting has turned into a mess ever since HR and the LTC took this mission out of the hands of the sworn uniform side of the house and handed it off to civilians working in Helena. It was one of the many terrible decisions that have negatively affected this agency in the last 1.5 years or so.”

