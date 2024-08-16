Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Devin D. Robbins and Morgan D. Destito, both of Spokane.

Steven J.C. Lambert and Kristina M. Wilson, both of Spokane.

Edgar T. Franks and Jennifer N. Mesa, both of Spokane.

Jobias B. Wall and Rachel B. Porter, both of Spokane.

Jordan J. Himes and Megan M. McHale, both of Spokane.

Roman Pashkovskyi, of Meridian and Diana Kulyk, of Spokane.

Matthew T. Keenan and Sarah E. Tiffany, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Bergman and Morgan M. Marum, both of Spokane.

Eduard A. Tsuber, of Spokane and Marina I. Ustimenko, of Nine Mile Falls.

Daniel S. Tillson and Kassie M. Hubert, both of Spokane.

Jordan D. Grussling and Kelli J. Connor, both of Spokane.

Weslee J. Robinson and Caroline A.C. Cedeno, both of Spokane Valley.

John A. Ngozi, of Renton and Dionisia C. Minja, of Spokane Valley.

Carter A. McAuliffe and Jessica M. Schilling, both of Spokane.

Tristen G. Emmans, of Colbert and Natalie E. Gilchrist, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Whitworth 30 LLC v. Patryk Rozanski, restitution of premises.

55th Avenue Apts. LLC v. Lenetta Williams, restitution of premises.

New Bryant Arms South v. Yumila Ned, et al., restitution of premises.

55th Avenue Apts. LLC v. Leighann Smith, restitution of premises.

Cedar Shadows Partnership v. Billie Shumaker, et al., restitution of premises.

Sinto Commons LLC v. James Whitney, restitution of premises.

Colby Workman v. John Doe, et al., restitution of premises.

Nahshon Anderson v. Shane Knudson, et al., restitution of premises.

R.C. Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Elaine M. Grubbs-Wolz, et al., restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Sarah Ali, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Haylee Arias, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates B. LLC v. Jeremy Lindsey, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates Phase II LLC v. Lynda Hernandez, restitution of premises.

Watson Management Company v. Rahima C. Muhammad, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Dillon Wheeler, et al., restitution of premises.

Wall Chelan LLC v. Ryan Timmons, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Jesse D. Bell, restitution of premises.

Joshua Hendricks, et al. v. Cyan Powell, et al., complaint for negligence, wrongful death, survival claims and damages.

Kirk L. Firestone, et al. v. Avista Corporation, complaint to recover damages.

Darcy Markham v. Jenny Schrader, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Goldberg, Brian M. and Sarah A.

Gebre, Yitbarek T. and Woldu, Tsehay A.

Van Guilder, Sharyl and Gerald

Cordero, Janelle V. and Blaise D.

Chism, James and Kim

Stolz, Erin and Calob

Tejeda-Reyes, Edgar D. and Deaton, Brianna M.

Holmes, Robyn and Tyler A.

Copeland, Sherre and Bautista, Peter

Loomis, Adriane J.L. and Jason L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Stephen P. Hinsen, 33; $2,704.77 restitution, 63 months in prison, after pleading guilty to five counts of residential burglary, second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree theft.

Ricardo Tiul-Caal, 36; 106 days in jail with 106 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence, second-degree burglary – domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Michael W. Castaner, 26; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of stolen property and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Gerson M. Orellana, 19; $485 restitution, 36 months in prison, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.

Angie Means, 40; 61 days in jail with 61 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Alan S. Paradis, 37; $500 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Zekariah L. Pitts, 27; nine days in jail with nine days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Billy R. Roberts, 45; 41 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Zachary L. Hutsell, 29; 25 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Taylor R. Zahir, 22; 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

John J. Woods, 62; $1,092.96 restitution, 129 months in prison, after being found guilty of first-degree assault – domestic violence, second-degree assault – domestic violence and harassment.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Gregory L. Beck, 56; $388.03 restitution, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Christine Napier, Spokane; debts of $102,969.

Mark R. Hartsell, Davenport; debts of $108,064.

Darcell S. Stewart, Spokane; debts of $129,766.

Brian D. and Brianna C. Rhodes, Spokane; debts of $690,904.

Cynthia D. Crow, Spokane Valley; debts of $137,988.

Amy C. Johann, Veradale; debts of $74,541.

Gary H. and Marlene D. Getz, Spokane; debts not listed.

Carissa L. Bowen-Gallaher, Spokane; debts of $12,411.

Donner B. Jr. and Lorrie A. Ellsworth, Ford; debts of $241,212.

Mckenzie T. and Jessica L. Surdock, Spokane; debts of $461,564.

Beverly A. Cates, Spokane; debts of $58,817.

Pamela M. Kryglik, Spokane; debts of $30,034.

Kevin and Olga M. Valdez; Ephrata; debts of $77,629.

Sharon L. Lordier, Oaksdale; debts of $254,106.

Michael W. and Shawna S. Thomas, Spokane Valley; debts not listed.