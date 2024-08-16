WSU RBs Wayshawn Parker, Leo Pulalasi appear to take lead for starting role as fall camp winds down

PULLMAN – Month after month, the race for Washington State’s starting running back role was billed as a stalemate. Leo Pulalasi, Djouvensky Schlenbaker, Dylan Paine and true freshman Wayshawn Parker were all squarely in the mix, coach Jake Dickert said, which is why all four received about equal carries during spring ball and the first two weeks of fall camp.

That much is beginning to change. Pulalasi and Parker have pulled ahead, Dickert said after Friday’s practice, the Cougars’ 14th of fall camp. On the eve of WSU’s second and final scrimmage, which will inform coaches’ decisions on position battles and put an end to this year’s fall camp, the picture of the Cougs’ running back corps is crystallizing.

“Wayshawn and Leo have been really different. I mean, they just really have,” Dickert said. “Just their vision and ability to make cuts. It’s hard to see who can win past contact (in no-tackling situations), and I think that’s Djouvensky’s strength. And DP is just an ultimate guy that you just rely on in every crunch moment. I think those guys have done really well. I think all four of them will factor into something during the season.”

It’s hard to overstate WSU’s need for an effective ground attack this fall. A season ago, the Cougs’ lack of a credible running game played a huge role in the six-game losing streak that cratered their season. Opponents didn’t feel much of a need to crowd the line of scrimmage and stop the run, instead opting to drop more defenders in coverage, which in turn hampered WSU’s passing attack.

Can Pulalasi or Parker break up that pattern? It won’t be all up to them – the Cougs will need a real push from their offensive line, and by all accounts, new position coach Jared Kaster has made a difference in that room – but they’ll play a key part. Parker is by far the fastest of the Cougs’ running backs, and while Parker may not have that gear, he brings a little more physicality to the table, a bit more ability to break tackles.

The interesting part is that this spring, Dickert and Co. weren’t sure if they would be able to count on Pulalasi this season. During the spring game, he suffered a serious leg injury, which sidelined him for about six weeks. He was carted off the field during the game.

“I’ve been in the training room a lot,” Pulalasi said earlier this week. “I was kinda worried I was gonna miss a lot of fall camp. I’m happy to be back.”

If Pulalasi and Parker do maintain the lead for the majority of carries this season, which WSU kicks off Aug. 31 at home against Portland State, the Cougs will be handing the keys to two of the youngest running backs on their roster. Parker, a true freshman, was an early enrollee who participated in spring ball. Pulalasi played just two games last season, allowing him to hold on to his redshirt.

What roles does that leave Schlenbaker and Paine? Washington State can likely still rely on Schlenbaker in short-yardage situations. He’s the most physical of the four backs, a bruiser if there’s one in the bunch, which is why he’s shined in recent goal-line scenarios in practices, plunging into the end zone from a yard or two out. He’s been open about how much he likes contact.

Paine, a walk-on, found himself in the lead for the starting role early in camp. He might not be there anymore, but coaches view him as the most versatile of the running backs, opening up opportunities for him in a variety of scenarios.

WSU QBs get one more chance to make their cases for the starting job

John Mateer and Zevi Eckhaus, the two quarterbacks competing for the Cougs’ starting gig this fall, will get one last chance to make strong impressions on coaches in Saturday’s scrimmage. It’s set for 6:45 p.m. at Gesa Field, open to the public.

After the scrimmage – which will go a long way in sorting out position battles like the ones at strong safety, wide receiver and quarterback – Dickert will name his starter on Sunday. The team will release the news publicly on Monday, Dickert said.

Dickert and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle have been clear about what they want to see in the starter: Limit turnovers, lead teammates, give the team the best chance to win. On Friday, Dickert stressed another piece of criteria.

“It comes down to decision-making,” Dickert said. “It comes down to getting us in the right play. I’ve said this before – last year with Cam (Ward), those guys get a lot of freedom out there to change the play at any time to a situation they (like). We kinda chart who’s getting us in the right looks, who’s getting us in the looks that aren’t great for those things.

“John continues to make strides off script, and I think Zevi just continues to battle in every phase of it,” Dickert said. “I’ve been impressed with both of them, and excited for Saturday.”