50 years ago in Expo history: There was still hope for a President Ford visit at the fair

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 still hadn’t given up on the idea of snagging a visit from President Gerald Ford.

They put out feelers to see if the new president “might be responsive to an invitation” to the closing ceremonies – or any other time.

Ford had been scheduled to visit in early August, but that visit was canceled at the last minute when he suddenly became president.

In other Expo news, general manager Petr Spurney said that the fair’s “closing program” might stretch out to become a week-long function, focusing on the environmental significance of the fair. The plans were still in the early stages.

Spurney also noted that the city needed to make solid commitments on the “disposition of the Expo structures and the character of the grounds” before the fair’s close.

The final day of Expo was scheduled for Nov. 3.

From 100 years ago: Authorities were still mystified about the identity of a woman found three days ago outside Spokane’s Carnegie Library.

She was about 56, but she could not remember her name or where she lived. She had a purse that had a few clues – some names and receipts – but investigations so far had turned up empty.

She was “thought to be suffering from some kind of stupor or nervous disorder,” but she was not in pain.

The Spokesman-Review ran a front-page photo of her, in hopes that someone would recognize her.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1943: U.S. General George S. Patton enters Messina, completing the Allied conquest of Sicily.