Sponge vs. dishcloth: Which one is grosser?

People love to debate cleaning questions: Do you need to rinse dishes before putting them in the dishwasher? Can you use soap on a cast-iron skillet? Yes or no to fabric softeners? And, perhaps the most pressing, in terms of actual germs: Is it better to clean dishes and kitchen surfaces with a sponge or a dishcloth? The short answer is that each has its pros and cons – and both can get nasty pretty quickly.

“They’re both just as bad because they hold moisture,” says Charles Gerba, a professor of microbiology at the University of Arizona. “Basically, a sponge or a dishrag is a happy home for bacteria.” In fact, research by Gerba and his colleagues has found that both can harbor E. coli, salmonella, campylobacter and other bacteria that can make people sick or cause skin infections. And if the same sponge or cloth is used throughout the kitchen, it can spread these germs between surfaces.

“Bacteria will grow on anything warm and moist,” says Kristin DiNicolantonio, senior director of stakeholder communications at the American Cleaning Institute in D.C. “Choosing between dishcloths and sponges is really a matter of personal preference.”

Here’s a closer look at how they stack up.

Types of sponges and dishcloths

“Cellulose sponges are inexpensive, provide good absorbency and last through tough chores,” DiNicolantonio says. These are great for washing dishes and cleaning counters and stovetops.

Polyurethane sponges are stronger than cellulose sponges, making them good for scrubbing food off pots and pans. Also, “they dry out better because they hold less water,” Gerba says.

Abrasive sponges can be plastic or a combination of cellulose and a thinner, abrasive scrubbing side. “These sponges are a great tool for removing baked-on food on pots and pans,” DiNicolantonio says.

Natural sea sponges “grow on the ocean floor and are typically biodegradable,” DiNicolantonio says. “They’re good for washing dishes and soaking up spills.”

Dishcloths, on the other hand, are typically made from cotton or microfiber and work on dishes and countertops. Swedish dishcloths are particularly popular at the moment. These soft, super-absorbent combinations of sponge and cloth (often called sponge cloths or Skoy cloths) are biodegradable. “It’s like a cross between a sponge and a paper towel,” says Leslie Reichert, a green-cleaning expert in the Boston area and the author of “The Joy of Green Cleaning.” “They dry super-fast so bacteria doesn’t have time to grow in them.”

How to use them effectively

Some experts recommend having separate sponges or dishcloths for different areas: one for dishes and cookware, for example, another for the kitchen sink, another for countertops. “If you have a separate set for each area of the kitchen, you won’t be cross-contaminating,” says Tonya Harris, a toxins expert in the Chicago area and the author of “The Slightly Greener Method.”

Don’t use sponges or dishcloths to wipe up raw eggs or the juice from meat, poultry or seafood. Instead, “use a paper towel and a disinfectant and throw it away,” Reichert says. The same goes for when you’re cleaning produce drawers in the fridge, Gerba says. Use paper towels so you don’t contaminate them. And “don’t use a sponge on a cutting board – if you do, you’re just contaminating it,” he adds.

How to clean your cleaning tools

As far as cleaning goes, dishcloths are more straightforward: “Throw them in the washing machine on the hottest cycle to kill bacteria, every three or four days,” Gerba says. Then, place them in a hot dryer.

To keep sponges clean, you can wash them in the dishwasher with a drying cycle each time you run it for dishes. Then “store the sponge in a dry area so it can dry out completely,” Harris says.

If you don’t have a dishwasher, you can wet the sponge, then microwave it on high for 30 to 60 seconds. “The microwave heats the water inside the sponge and brings it to a boiling point, which kills the bacteria inside,” Reichert says. This is especially beneficial, given that sponges have so many nooks and crannies where bacteria can nest. After zapping the sponge, be sure to let it cool before you take it out, to avoid burning your hands.

Another option is to mix a solution of one quart of water and three tablespoons of bleach, then soak the sponge for five minutes and let it air-dry, DiNicolantonio says. “Be sure to wash your hands when you’re done” to protect your skin, she adds. “If you’re really diligent, you can clean your sponge in a bleach-water solution as often as daily to keep it clean.”

When to toss them

How long you can continue to use a sponge or dishcloth depends partly on how often and roughly you use them and how frequently you clean them. By keeping them clean, you’ll extend their life span.

In general, it’s best to replace your sponges every two to three weeks, DiNicolantonio says. Do it sooner if they start to break down, crumble or fall apart. And “the minute it smells weird, throw it away,” Reichert says.

Similarly, once a dishcloth starts to get frayed or thinner, it’s no longer doing its job, Harris says. That means it’s time to toss it and put a new one into circulation.

In terms of the environmental impact of using sponges versus dishrags, there are trade-offs: While dishcloths can be washed regularly and reused, eventually the fabric will get damaged from being used and washed and the cloths will need to be thrown away. As far as sponges go, they may not last as long as dishcloths do, but cellulose sponges, natural sea sponges and others made from plant fibers are biodegradable and can be composted. Which means that if you use these and dispose of them in an environmentally conscious way, you’re not creating waste.

“Both sponges and dishcloths probably need to be replaced more often than you think,” Harris says. When in doubt, err on the side of caution. This is an instance where it’s a mistake to let frugality get in the way of kitchen cleanliness or your health.