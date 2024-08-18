Raiders to start former WSU QB Gardner Minshew vs. Chargers in Week 1

By Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur The Athletic

HENDERSON, Nev. – Gardner Minshew will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback in Week 1 of the 2024 season, coach Antonio Pierce announced Sunday.

The Raiders signed Minshew this offseason to compete for the job with Aidan O’Connell, who started 10 games last year as a rookie. Pierce said earlier last week that the Raiders would make a decision after their preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday and, after meeting with general manager Tom Telesco and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, he tabbed Minshew as the winner of the position battle.

“A lot of things went into it. It wasn’t based off of last night,” Pierce said Sunday. “We feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity to get off to a fast start, and that’s who we’re going with. We support him. Our team’s behind it. Our staff’s behind. Our organization’s behind it.”

Minshew started against the Cowboys and did not fare well. He played five drives and completed just 10 of 21 passes for 95 yards. O’Connell looked better than Minshew in four drives of action. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 96 yards and one touchdown, but he ended on a sour note as he threw a pick six on his final pass of the game.

O’Connell said of the interception that he “stared it down.” “It sucks. That one will linger.”

Pierce said Minshew had the upper hand when it came to experience, running the offense properly and his ability to process information. For him to hold onto the job, though, he’ll have to make significant strides. He has struggled to find consistency going back to OTAs, and that showed up against the Cowboys on Saturday. Far too many of his throws were either poorly timed or completely off target, which led to several missed opportunities for the offense to extend drives or put up points. If that continues into the season, O’Connell could have an opportunity to take the starting job back.

“There’s a lot of stuff we can get better at,” Pierce said. “I don’t think anything here is a finished product. But, based off of where we want to go in the first quarter of the season, we feel like Gardner gives us the best opportunity.”

Pierce said O’Connell handled the news that he lost the quarterback competition well. He also left the door open for both quarterbacks to end up playing at some point this fall.

“Those two gentlemen are professionals,” Pierce said. “The way they’ve handled this competition has really resonated throughout our building, especially our staff and our team. They’ve cheered each other on. They’ve been good teammates. They’ve brought out the best version of each other in practices and in the games. They both took it on the chin like a champ.

“I told them to just both be ready,” Pierce continued. “In the National Football League, you never know. But Aidan is a younger player that has tremendous upside. I think he’ll still be a starter at some point in this league, whether it’s this year or next year. He will play in games. Gardner’s done a good job of being that older presence. … He’s been through some adversity, so that’s been good for Aidan.”

Ultimately, the Raiders believe Minshew gives them the best chance to succeed early in the season.

“His personality is infectious, his energy is infectious and his leadership is infectious,” Pierce said. “Footwork in the pocket. Staying on script. There is some magic about him when he does break the pocket and does his thing, but there’s a lot of times where the first or second read is there and we’ve got to let it rip. He understands that. And, more importantly, (he has to focus on) taking care of the football.”