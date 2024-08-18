Shadle Park Library to host session on dementia basics

By From staff reports

From staff reports

The Shadle Park Library on Monday will host an hourlong session teaching the basics of dementia, including what it’s like to live with the disease and the actions you can take to support people living with it.

Presented by the Spokane Regional Dementia Friendly Community and Aging & Long Term Care of Eastern Washington, the 6 p.m. event, “Become a Dementia Friend,” will also help those dealing with dementia meet others dealing with the same struggles.

“If you are wondering if someone you care about might be showing signs of dementia, this is a great session for you,” a library news release said.

The dementia group meets monthly on the third Monday at Shadle Park Library.

For more information, email telref@spokanelibrary.org or call (509) 444-5300.