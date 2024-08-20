The Seahawks’ success will hinge on their O-line (again). Is it up to the task?

By Michael-Shawn Dugar The Athletic

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks came one step closer to having their starting offensive line ready for the beginning of the season, as center Connor Williams made his practice debut Monday afternoon.

Williams signed a one-year, $4 million contract with Seattle on Aug. 11. He’s being eased into the rotation while recovering from an ACL tear suffered in December when he was playing for the Miami Dolphins. On Monday, Williams participated in position drills and was a limited participant in the team periods, although he did line up with Geno Smith and the starting offense during those sessions.

The expectation is that Williams will make his Seahawks debut in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Seattle is hoping that his presence solidifies an offensive line that is still in flux with fewer than three weeks until the start of the season.

“It’s good to see him get a few reps today,” Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald said. “Hopefully, we’ll keep that process growing as we head towards the season.”

The Seahawks’ effort to shore up the offensive line this offseason has been an ongoing process. Left guard Damien Lewis, center Evan Brown and right guard Phil Haynes weren’t retained in free agency. Seattle had in-house replacements for Brown and Haynes with center Olu Oluwatimi and guard Anthony Bradford, both Day 3 draft picks in 2023. The Seahawks also signed veteran center Nick Harris to a one-year free-agent deal. Through the first month of free agency, the only guard addition was Tremayne Anchrum Jr., formerly a backup with the Rams.

Now, Harris (Browns) and Anchrum (Saints) are on other teams. Oluwatimi and Bradford might begin the season as backups; the latter was the second-string right guard on the second day of joint practice in Tennessee in favor of third-round rookie Christian Haynes and alternated between the first- and second-string units on Monday.

Macdonald said he feels “good” about his offensive line and noted that Haynes and Bradford are in a “great battle” at right guard.

“They’re coming together,” Macdonald said of the O-line. “We’re still battling it out there at guard, but I think you’ve seen improvement, especially in the last week from Wednesday to Thursday to Saturday, so I’ll expect that growth here over the next couple weeks.”

Assuming good health across the board, Seattle’s starting offensive line against the Denver Broncos could be left tackle Charles Cross, Laken Tomlinson (who signed as a free agent in April), Williams, Christian Haynes and right tackle Abraham Lucas, who is still on the PUP list following offseason knee surgery. On Monday, Macdonald declined to say whether they plan to have Lucas on the field in Week 1. If he isn’t ready, veteran swing tackle George Fant would start in his place.

There’s reason to have faith in a healthy versions of Cross, Williams and Lucas. It’s unclear, however, what Seattle will get from Haynes and Tomlinson, who has been OK in camp but also just went viral on social media after badly losing a one-on-one rep to Tennessee defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (that rep is an example of the types of ups and downs Tomlinson has had during camp).

The Seahawks ranked ninth in points per drive in 2022 and 11th in 2023, so it’s not as if they’re far off from being where they want to be on offense. But some of their major problems – such as lacking identity, poor red zone numbers, struggles on third down and an inconsistent rushing attack – can be attributed to having a below-average offensive line.

The unit was graded somewhat on a curve in 2022 because it was starting two rookie tackles (Cross and Lucas). But last year was a tougher pill to swallow, even though Cross missed time with a toe injury, and Lucas missed most of the year with a bad knee. Despite having an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions, Seattle’s offensive ceiling was capped in part by its front line.

To start the Macdonald era, the fate of the team is again tethered to the strength of the offensive line.

“Our offensive line, to a high degree, is going to drive our football team,” Macdonald said after Williams signing, “and we expect great things out of them.”

Players and coaches are excited about first-year coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense. They’ve consistently described it as explosive and a system that will consistently get the ball to the playmakers in situations that highlight what they do best.

DK Metcalf has the speed to take the top off of any defense, and he has the size and athleticism to cause matchup problems in the red zone. Tyler Lockett is a big-play threat and a savvy route runner who knows how to move the chains in critical situations. Jaxon Smith-Njigba‘s quickness stresses defenses underneath, and the ability to generate yards after the catch makes the second-year wideout even tougher to cover.

Tight end Noah Fant is too big and athletic to be consistently covered by most safeties and linebackers. Running back Ken Walker III is arguably the most explosive player on the team, whether running or catching the ball. Grubb described Smith as an “elite” quarterback who can throw accurately to every level of the field.

Maximizing all that weaponry requires a dominant offensive line.

“It’s five guys playing on the O-line at one time, so everyone has to be on the same page, and everyone has to execute their job,” Cross said. “It starts with us up front.”

When George Fant began getting to know Cross during the offseason, one of the veteran tackle’s first questions was about his teammate’s goals for the year. Cross’ answer was to be one of the best left tackles in the league.

“I love the way he comes to work every single day really locked in,” Fant said. “He has a mindset that he wants to be an All-Pro player. When guys say that, I think sometimes people get caught up in, ‘Oh, you’ve got to win games,’ but when you have a guy that can play at that level, the winning comes along with it, you know? That’s his goal, and I think he can go out there and fulfill that goal.”

Macdonald has described Cross as the “anchor” of the offensive line, saying, “We go as Charles goes.” Cross injured his toe in the 2023 season opener and missed the next three games. He was critical of his 2023 performance when reflecting on it in the offseason, saying he felt he “could have been better” in a lot of areas. Cross was credited with seven sacks allowed, tied for seventh most among players with at least 300 snaps at left tackle, according to TruMedia. San Francisco’s Trent Williams, first-team All-Pro at that spot last year, didn’t allow a sack. Second-team All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith of the Cowboys allowed just one. That’s the level of play Cross is hoping to reach this season.

A healthy Connor Williams would be an upgrade over Evan Brown, Seattle’s starting center last season. Williams was playing well before tearing his ACL, and getting back to that level would also dramatically raise the offense’s ceiling. Seattle hasn’t had top-tier offensive line play since its Super Bowl season.

Signing Fant to a two-year, $9 million deal in the offseason was basically insurance for Lucas. Fant began his career in Seattle as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and has played both tackle spots. He was with the Houston Texans last season, but when he watched Seahawks games, he saw how good the unit could be if Smith had more time to operate. He’s confident that his group will be of better assistance to the quarterback this year.

“I felt like if they did give Geno some time, he made some plays,” Fant said. “It’s not all on the offensive line, obviously, but there was plays here and there that if you keep Geno up with a little extra time, he makes some plays. So definitely, definitely think that for us it starts in our room.

“I think the people on the outside looking in from outside the building think that we’re not the strongest unit or we’re the unit that needs to excel. I believe the same, and I think our room does, too, but honestly, I think that as long as we go out there and play at a high level, then I think our offense will play at a high level as well.”