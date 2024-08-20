Two city of Spokane spokespeople let go as municipal budget woes loom

Spokane Police Department Communications Manager and former KHQ reporter Julie Humphreys will be let go after more than four years working for the city, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Humphreys’ position will be terminated as the city faces a difficult budget situation, as will that of Brian Walker, a spokesperson for the city’s divisions of Neighborhoods, Housing and Human Services and Community and Economic Development who worked for the city for three years.

Neither Humphreys nor Walker could be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Officer Daniel Strassenberg, a uniformed officer who also serves as a department public information officer, will remain on with the city. Walker’s duties will be taken over by city Communications Director Erin Hut, Hut told The Spokesman-Review Tuesday.

The positions, which are not represented by the city’s unions, are being terminated as the city grapples with a roughly $50 million hole in its budget. More widespread layoffs may be on the horizon, and Mayor Lisa Brown informed city employees that those would be announced before the end of September, Hut said.

The city is still looking for ways to save positions where it can, Hut said. For instance, the city in June announced an early retirement incentive for up to 25 police officers over the age of 50; thus far, 20 have taken the city up on that offer, which must be applied for before the end of September. Brown has authorized for new officers to be hired to fill those newly opened positions, Hut said, but the plan is still expected to save the city $1.2 million.

The administration is working with other unions to potentially make similar early retirement offers in the hopes that they could avoid layoffs, Hut said.

“The reality of layoffs, it’s probably a reality, but the gravity and depth of that, I don’t know,” Hut said.