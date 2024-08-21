Climber missing in Glacier National Park

From staff reports

A search is underway for a 32-year-old climber who has gone missing in Glacier National Park.

The National Park Service announced Wednesday that crews are looking for Grant Marcuccio, of Whitefish, Montana, in the Heavens Peak area.

Marcuccio was reported missing Sunday evening after he left his hiking party between Heavens Peak and McPartland Peak. He failed to meet the rest of his group at a rendezvous point later, and was reported missing.

Two Bear Air began flying over the Heavens Peak area on Monday and rangers and search teams combed through the area Tuesday. A Forest Service helicopter was expected to fly more searchers into the area Wednesday and to fly over the area.

Marcuccio is described as having short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds. The Park Service news release says he may be wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt.

Park officials are asking anyone who may have information to contact the park’s tip line at 406-888-7077.