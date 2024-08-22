Bob Ferguson, Dave Reichert set to square off in WA gubernatorial debate

Dave Reichert greets guests during a watch party for the Washington Primary Election hosted by Pierce County Republicans at Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup on Tuesday. (Audrey Richardson/Seattle Times)

By Claire Withycombe The Seattle Times

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington’s candidates for governor will square off Sept. 10 in a televised debate organized by The Seattle Times and KING 5 News.

The hourlong debate between Democrat Bob Ferguson and Republican Dave Reichert will immediately follow the widely anticipated presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

The 2024 Governor’s Debate, organized also in partnership with weekly Spanish language newspaper El Sol de Yakima and CBS affiliate KREM 2 in Spokane, will be broadcast live on KING 5 at 8 p.m. Pacific time and livestreamed on seattletimes.com.

Joyce Taylor, of KING 5 News, will moderate the debate and a panel of journalists — Seattle Times political reporter Jim Brunner, Mark Hanrahan of KREM 2 News and Gloria Ibañez of El Sol de Yakima — will ask the candidates questions about top statewide issues.

“Washington voters have a big decision to make and before they do, they deserve a chance to hear the candidates answer direct questions from reporters,” Seattle Times Executive Editor Michele Matassa Flores said in a statement. “We are proud to collaborate with our partners to put on a substantive debate that will delve into the major challenges and opportunities facing our state.”

The Sept. 10 debate will be the first between Ferguson and Reichert since the primary contest. In a 28-candidate field, Ferguson grabbed close to half the votes — with 45% to Reichert’s 28%.

The November matchup pits Washington’s attorney general, who has played up dozens of lawsuits his office filed against Trump’s administration, against a former sheriff and member of Congress who is highlighting worries about public safety and rising costs under decades of Democratic control of state government.

“This debate not only aligns with our station’s promise of political coverage in 2024, but is also crucial for the preservation of democracy. We are committed to using our platform as a tool for transparency, offering open and honest dialogue that anyone can access,” said Christy Moreno, KING 5 president and general manager.