Providence plans multiple facility upgrades

Providence officials submitted permit applications last week to the city of Spokane for a round of projects totaling about $3 million.

Three projects are planned for facilities owned and operated by Providence St. Joseph’s Health, the third largest health system in the nation, according to the Washington State Nurses Association.

At the Providence Holy Family Hospital in north Spokane near Trader Joe’s, developers plan to renovate its sterile processing department.

Updating its mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and adding new equipment to the space is estimated to cost $1.1 million.

Other work to the property at 5633 N. Lidgerwood St. includes a new playground near its obstetrician and gynecologist facility.

On a grassy courtyard at the southern end of the medical campus, officials submitted a permit application to remove sidewalks and trees to make way for the play structure.

A building permit application for the playground has not yet been submitted, according to city records.

Another round of permits were submitted last week for a Providence Pediatrics Clinic, at 8925 N. Indian Trail Road.

Located in the Sundance Plaza shopping mall, the clinic is planned for a 5,280-square-foot space on the southern end of the development.

Providence ExpressCare – Indian Trail is also located at the north end of Sundance Plaza.

Adjacent to the Providence Pediatrics Clinic site is the new primary care clinic owned by MultiCare Health Systems, at 5238 W. Lowell Ave.

Construction of that clinic began last year and was finished in June, according to city records.

Providence’s incoming clinic is estimated to cost $1.6 million, according to the documents.

Bookstore downtown

Jupiter’s Eye Book Café is planning to open in downtown Spokane after some remodeling work to a building that once hosted Thai On First restaurant.

The new café will be located in the Wharton Building, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2003 and on the Spokane City/County Register of Historic Places in June, according to the Spokane City/County Historic Preservation Office.

The 1901 structure will undergo renovation and remodel work by Spokane-based RenCorp Building Services.

RenCorp is currently wrapping up work to revamp the front façade of the three-story building to make it more historically accurate, according to remodel permits submitted to the city of Spokane.

Another set of plans submitted last week show a plan to renovate its interior to welcome Jupiter’s Eye.

The street-level floor will be divided into two separate spaces, each with about 1,200 square feet. Jupiter’s Eye will be in the easternmost space identified as suite 101, according to plans.

The other, suite 100, is planned to be a restaurant, plans show.