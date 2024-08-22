The Collector: Elizabeth Swan is the Care Bear Queen

Elizabeth Swan calls herself the “Care Bear Queen.” She has 250-plus Care Bears. Here she hugs her favorite in her apartment on Aug. 15. (Dan Pelle/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

We want to hear about what you collect and why. Email Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

When you call Elizabeth Swan, her phone message says, “You’ve reached the Care Bear Queen.”

It’s an accurate description. Swan has collected more than 250 Care Bears and related merchandise.

“I stopped counting when I got to 250,” she said.

The first thing guests see when entering her apartment is a couch overflowing with plush Care Bears.

“Welcome to Care-a-Lot,” Swan said. “I haven’t been able to sit on this couch for a while.”

Wearing a green Good Luck Bear onesie and Care Bear printed socks, she plucked a Good Luck plushy from her couch.

“I need all the luck in the world,” she said.

Her obsession began when she received a Grams Bear for her eighth birthday. The gray stuffed animal with a pink rose belly badge was her favorite gift.

Created in 1981 as cards for American Greetings, the characters quickly evolved into plush toys with their own movies and TV series.

They live in a star-spackled, rainbow-filled, cotton candy world called Care-a-Lot. The original crew of 10 consisted of Bedtime Bear, Birthday Bear, Cheer Bear, Friend Bear, Funshine Bear, Good Luck Bear, Grumpy Bear, Love-a-Lot Bear, Tenderheart Bear and Wish Bear.

Now, the family includes more than 60 members.

Swan has most of them.

“I’m always hunting Care Bears,” she said. “I just keep collecting – it’s a lot of fun.”

Each character is a different color and features a unique image on their tummies.

Her most recent addition came from Over the Moon Relics in the Garland District. The peach-colored Friend Bear has intertwined smiling flowers on its belly.

She picked up her favorite – an extra large, bright pink Harmony Bear with a rainbow badge.

“I can cuddle it,” Swan said.

A special collector’s edition of a purple Care-A-Lot released in honor of the Bears’ 40th anniversary is still in the box, but most of her collection is ready for out-of-the-box fun.

One Funshine Bear is dressed for the beach, wearing swim trunks, a cap and sandals. Another sports a cat costume.

There’s a Grumpy Bear with a Santa hat and scarf, and another with a tuft of wild hair.

“I call him Grumpy Hippy Bear,” she said.

Some are duplicates, like her matching Bedtime Bears.

“Twins,” she said.

In addition to the bears, she’s collected a host of their “cousins,” including Playful Heart Monkey (climbing a plant in her living room), a mint green Gentle Heart Lamb and several Swift Heart Rabbits.

Lotsa Heart Elephant’s belly badge is a weight adorned with hearts.

“He holds a lot of weight in his heart because he’s an elephant,” she said.

Swan plucked a Cozy Heart Penguin from her stash and said, “Here’s one you don’t see very often.”

As expansive as it is, her collection isn’t quite complete.

“I’m still looking for a horse cousin,” she said.

But even minus Noble Heart Horse, her acquisitions impress because they aren’t limited to plush toys or plastic figures.

She has several games, including Care Bear Monopoly, lunchboxes, mugs, books, blankets, T-shirts, pajamas and records.

Even her light switch plate is Care Bear-themed.

She found an unusual addition at Harbor Freight – a pink Care Bear toaster.

The Bears’ message highlights kindness, compassion and empathy, which resonates with the collector. From her first Grams to her new Friend Bear, her collection reminds her of the comfort the toys brought to her childhood.

“When I was little and it thundered, I looked for the Care Bears,” Swan said.

As an adult, a roomful of colorful bears still delights.

“It gives me joy,” she said. “When people ask why so many Care Bears, I say it’s because I care a lot.”