Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Eduard M. Khadzhi, of Liberty Lake, and Leah A. Florianovich, of Spokane Valley.

Thomas B. Cooper and Jessica N. Outhet, both of Post Falls.

Derek S. Brown and Stephanie D. Beckham, both of Spokane.

Isaac E. Dowers and Jolynn L. Watson, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin D. Henry and Emma T. Eilassen, both of Cheney.

Cameron T. Simmons and Kacie O. Dean, both of Post Falls.

Bradley D. Garrett, of Spokane, and Esther K. Lekuraru, of Spokane Valley.

Connor O. Page, of Nine Mile Falls, and Melinna N. Simmons, of Spokane.

Jared W. Schatz and Steven R. Manning, both of Spokane.

Taylor J. Froland and Amy R. Custer, both of Spokane.

Todd C. Rima and Shawnna A. Dye, both of Spokane.

Connor C. Beard and Catherine E.P. MacAdam, both of Cheney.

Getenet A. Alebachew and Fikirte T. Aseged, both of Spokane Valley.

Trystan D. Herzog and Stephanie C. Thorson, both of Spokane.

Michael P. Bell and Jenna S. Ampulski, both of Cheney.

Matthew G. Frost and Danielle G. Hodgson, both of Greenacres.

Dane R. Rogers and Madisen R. Hampton, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey E. Belyea and Helen M. Hughes, both of Nine Mile Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Copper River Apartment LLC v. Molly Ironmonger, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Janet Duncan, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Joshua Hippe, et al., restitution of premises.

Meeds Inc. v. Carter Shurbutt, restitution of premises.

Frank P. Wood v. Kenneth W. Slack, seeking quiet title.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kramer, Bree C. and David R.

Khan, Ahmad and Farmina

Lawrence, Corliss and Ernest

King, Joshua M. and Jesseca D.

Hayes, Katie M. and Aaron M.

Olinger, Stephen J. and Jones, Preesha B.

Bowser, Nordica and Michael

Yeoman, Kevin and Nealand, Krystel

Raya, Nathan V.D. and Cooper, Judith V.M.

Di Cicco, Adrienne R. and Christopher M.

Reid, Elisabeth S. and Wadding, Todd I. Jr.

Collins, Keri and Kevin

Martin, Destiney and Dustin

Stauffer, Ronald B. Jr. and Lombard-Stauffer, Trish M.

Bowman, Phillip T. and Jordan A.

Gomis, Jacqueline and Ndour, Jean P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Michael A. Clark, 54; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Shawn D. Cranford, 45; $424.47 restitution, 27.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, reckless driving, criminal mischief and attempted second-degree robbery.

Torey J. Harader, 39; $2,524 restitution, two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Darrell A. Brown, 48; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Ida I. Harris, 46; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Nicholas D. Michaels, 29; 18 days in jail with 18 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Zachary J. Mitchell, 34; $800 restitution, 23 days in jail with 23 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Katherine M. Aguilar, 62; 30 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Fredlind Atnej, 37; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Gustavo Banuelos-Gonzalez, 32; 80 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Robert E. Bland, 45; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree theft.

Timothy S. Bondarenko, 28; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of protection order violation.

David R. Brinkley, 30; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Kaitlin E. Burner, 38; six days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Justin D. Cherney, 41; one day in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Lawrence A. Cody, 48; 35 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Dustin L. Conklin, 32; eight days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of disorderly conduct, third-degree theft and harassment.

Skye P. Devereaux, 36; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Talyn C. Ferullo, 26; 19 days in jail, after being found guilty on two counts of third-degree theft.

Jackhead L. Francis, 30; $350 fine, two days in jail, after being found guilty of driving while intoxicated.

Mathew D. Gillette, 50; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Vincent T.K. Jenkins, 26; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Scotty A.C. Keller, 34; 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ravan D. Lane, 28; ten days in jail, after being found guilty of possessing another’s identification.