Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandon R.D. Garza and Laura N. Tarango, both of Spokane.

Josiah L. Poling, of Coeur d’Alene, and Faith C. Marshall, of Liberty Lake.

Nicholas J. Burlakov, of Spokane Valley, and Vinessa R. Fomichev, of Spokane.

Hunter S. Despino, of Spokane, and Shaylah A. Jensen, of Cheney.

Edwin S. Corcoran and Peggy A. Corcoran, of Liberty Lake.

Jonathan S. Molchanovich, of Spokane Valley, and Darya A. Pankova, of Liberty Lake.

Darren W. Boik and Myrana T. Lundy, both of Spokane.

Gavin T. Quinlivan and Sabrina A. Syrotchen, both of Spokane.

Tyler J. Krivolavy and Hannah N. Grella, both of Spokane.

Nelson H. Nordby and Kailyn M. Jones, both of Spokane.

Sean R. Leriche and Kalleigh D. Wagner, both of Kapolei, Hawaii.

Ryan G. Seaney and Lilian G. Purdy, both of Clarkston.

Cody A. Irby and Angela L. Osso, both of Spokane Valley.

Derick A. Opintan, of Spokane Valley, and Rami Turkey of Accra, Ghana.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Hornberger Property Management v. Brandon Hays, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Aspen Acord-Musselman, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase I LLC v. Nicholas Sdao, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Sharlene Blackwell, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Brian Kaluza, restitution of premises.

Washington Trust Bank v. Peoples Construction LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Jacob Buechler, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Fiechtner, Melissa C. and Larry L.

Cordova, Rudy R. Jr. and Carly J.

Parker, Brenna and Goodwin, Dakota S.

Ozaine-Smith, Leanne and Smith, Chad

Sams, Craig A. and Ella M.N.

Spratt, Amy N.S. and Holland, Alexander C.E.

Kangara, Betty W. and Berry, Yusef D.

Maloney, Elizabeth A. and Brett J.

Grove, Cierra and Winser, Michael

Boleck, Joshua P. and Crista R.

Lapin, Nina V. and Aleksandr A.

Monteiro, Malissa N. and Ward, Jerrad D.

Bridges, Raquel and Charles

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christina M. Steinfelt, 30; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Cheyenne E. Grimm-Harrington, 32; $650 restitution, 51 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree kidnapping.

Stephan E. Griffin, 62; 71 days in jail with 71 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of second-degree reckless burning.

Kathleen M. Rice, 34; $545 restitution, 68 days in jail with 68 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Dejuan Stevens, 34; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to residential burglary.

Janice M. Jones, 65; eight days in jail with eight days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Derick J. Shafer, 37; 42 days in jail with 42 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Adam J. Stauffer, 27; 55 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Timothy V. Brewer, 58; $434.05 restitution, 12 months and a day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while intoxicated.

Carnell A. Smith, 35; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Brandon J. Hoffman, 34; $860.49 restitution, 36 months in a mental health sentencing alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, driving while intoxicated and bail jumping.

William J. Robey, 38; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Tyler S. Petrone, 33; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Karilyn A. Cline, 34; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to three counts of money laundering.

Allie J. Alderson, 26; 38 days in jail with 38 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Shayna B. Stretch, Spokane; debts of $466,090.

Loretta M. Haworth, Spokane; debts of $50,603.

Amber D. Frye-Best, Spokane; debts of $90,318.

Tom O. Doty, Spokane; debts of $67,225.

Kelli A. Collins, Spokane; debts of $164,779.

Russell R. Holt, Spokane; debts of $79.944.

Andrew M. and Janessa L. Wood, Spokane; debts of $62,514.

Jonathan R. Kyzar, Spokane Valley; debts of $12,933.

Meagan M. Clements, Spokane; debts of $65,443.

Coryn D. Hartshorn, Spokane; debts of $37,042.

LeAnn E. Fields, Spokane; debts of $99,384.

Richard L. and Serena L. Lindner, Spokane; debts of $389,094.

Dalton J. Vatsvog, Spokane; debts of $38,201.

Elhadji A. Badara Sy, Spokane; debts of $31,145.

Christopher W. and Jessica L. Conklin, Spokane; debts of $385,557.

Steven M. and LeAnna M. McDougall, Spokane; debts of $542,474.

Michelle L. Little, Cheney; debts of $185,200.

Robert E. Jr. and Vickie L. Reed, Spokane; debts of $128,120.

Wage-earner petitions

Mathew B. and Jayme L. Rudd, Liberty Lake; debts of $153,195.

Robert and Violet Anderson, Spokane; debts of $362,131.