The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
54°F
Current Conditions
Few clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland or Chi. Cubs at Pittsburgh MLB

1 p.m.: Houston at Philadelphia MLB

1:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Toronto at Boston or Atlanta at Minnesota MLB

7 p.m.: Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers or N.Y. Mets at Arizona MLB

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Connecticut at Indiana NBATV

7 p.m.: New York at Los Angeles NBATV

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Seattle Prime Video

Soccer, men

Noon: Leagues Cup: Newcastle vs. Nottingham CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: Seattle at LAFC AppleTV+

Tennis

9 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

3:45 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MILB

6:35 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Tampa Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change