Sounders unable to thwart nemesis LAFC in Open Cup semifinal

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

TUKWILA — Someday wasn’t Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC converted on a late penalty to defeat the Sounders 1-0 in a U.S. Open Cup semifinal match at Starfire Stadium on Wednesday. The Black & Gold will host Sporting Kansas City for the Open Cup final in September.

SKC defeated USL Championship side Indy Eleven 2-0 on Wednesday to advance.

Wednesday’s loss is the fourth time, in three different competitions this season the Sounders have lost to LAFC. The Black & Gold have won two MLS matches and eliminated the Sounders from the Leagues Cup in the quarterfinals earlier this month.

Referee Ricardo Fierro immediately pointed to the spot, calling a foul on Sounders midfielder Pedro de la Vega inside the box in the 81st minute. Fierro also showed de la Vega and Sounders defender Alex Roldan yellow cards in the 83rd minute as both argued against a handball.

LAFC striker Denis Bouanga stepped up to take the penalty, beaming it past keeper Andrew Thomas.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris thought he had the equalizer in the 91st minute. He was ruled offside and the shot at the mouth of goal was not reviewed.

Open Cup began in 1913 and is believed to be the third oldest continuously run domestic event in the world. The single-elimination tournament paused in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sounders are four-time champions, last winning in 2014. Sporting and the Chicago Fire also have won four, SKC clinching their fourth in 2017.

Starfire was retrofitted with LED signage, at least four cameras on risers and extra seating to fit approximately 4,000 fans. Most sported Sounders gear while a few dozen LAFC fans were sectioned off on a grassy knoll in the southwest corner of the field’s border.

The 54-acre complex is operated as a nonprofit to make soccer inclusive. The field is 5-yards narrower and 6-yards shorter than Seattle’s home turf at Lumen.

Seattle’s opening half was entertaining for what didn’t happen. The Sounders didn’t concede an early goal and defended well. In their past loses to LAFC, conceding early was an issue.

But the defensive work meant they also didn’t have any shots on target in the half.

The Black & Gold were denied their best attempt of the half by Jackson Ragen. The Sounders center back was on the goal line when forward Kei Kamara whacked a volley toward the net. The ball deflected off Ragen’s head to keep the match level in the 40th minute.

Aaron Long tested Thomas in the 62nd minute. The play started from a free kick about 20 yards deep, Long tipping the ball toward goal. Thomas had a diving save and the ensuing corner kick was cleared.

LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo made five changes from the starters who defeated Seattle in Leagues Cup at Lumen. Cherundolo’s selections were also heavily rotated from LAFC’s road loss to Columbus in a Leagues Cup final. The Crew won 3-1.

Polish international Mateusz Bogusz, who has two goals against Seattle this season, subbed on in the 68th minute.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer’s only change from the MLS win in Minnesota last week was Thomas replaced Stef Frei in goal. Thomas has started since Seattle entered this year’s tournament in the Round of 32.

Schmetzer subbed midfielder de la Vega (Paul Rothrock) in the 75th minute as his first sub.

Seattle’s congested schedule continues with a Cascadia derby Saturday against Portland (10-9-7). The Sounders (11-8-7) are currently fifth in the Western Conference and the Timbers are seventh.