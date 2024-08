Middle school name misspelled

The caption of a photo that ran on A6 of Wednesday’s paper misspelled Yasuhara Middle School.

More frogs

The number of northern leopard frogs released into the Columbia Wildlife Refuge was about 500, according to updated information, and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife provided $76,072 for the project.

Name misspelled

The caption of a photo that ran on B1 of Wednesday’s paper misspelled Brystol Myers’ name.