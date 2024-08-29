State superintendent recommends school districts update their cellphone policies by next year

School districts across Washington should work with their communities over the next year to update policies for limiting cellphones during instructional time, according to guidance published Wednesday by the state superintendent’s office.

“Reducing the use of cell phones in class improves concentration and learning, improves mental and physical health, and reduces pressures caused by social media,” State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said in the document.

Instead of relying on individual educators to adopt their own policies, districts are encouraged to implement uniform, schoolwide policies to create consistent expectations for students, staff and families.

Districts should develop a plan that works best for their local context and consider exceptions when a teacher is using devices as part of a lesson plan. Policies shouldn’t prohibit students with disabilities from using devices to support their education, if identified by their individualized education plan.

Several districts already have policies with varying approaches.

The document uses Reardan-Edwall School District as a case study. According to its policy, phones must be kept in a locker or cubby during the school day. High school students may use their phones at lunchtime and during morning break. If a parent wants to contact their student, they must leave a message with the school office.

The district developed the policy with parents and teachers last summer and took community input through townhalls.

“Truthfully, it went way better than I thought it would last year,” Reardan Superintendent Eric Sobotta said in a statement quoted in the guidance document. “It has not gone perfectly, but it did go well, and we are continuing our stance going into the 2024-25 school year. As the saying goes, ‘now that we know better, we need to do better.’ ”

On Wednesday, Spokane Public Schools officially passed its policy banning cellphones in classrooms. Spokane’s rules allow high schoolers to use their phones between classes and at lunch, but not in classrooms. Students can keep their phones, but the devices must be kept out of sight.