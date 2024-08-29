Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nickolas L. Stordahl and Lauren A. Stauffer, both of Butte.

John I. Gassen and Karen R. Burrington, both of Spokane.

Jeffery C. Salvage and Amber M. Burnett, both of Spokane Valley.

Halady A. Rao and Ashlynn R. Phillips, both of Pullman.

Elijah A. Combelic-Conceicao and Lauren E. Krause, both of Spokane.

Joseph E.A. Obnial and Kaylee A. Evertz, both of Cheney.

Deric D. Burton and Cassondra R. Williams, both of Spokane.

Mark D. Manning and Deanna A. Joy, both of Spokane.

Darian K. Lutey and Jordyn C. Vader, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel R. Foster and Virginia M. House, both of Spokane.

Jared J. Maneval and Crystal M. Himelspach, both of Spokane Valley.

Conner R. Weeks and Morgan E. Bartlett, both of Spokane.

Andrew J. Theis and Brianna L. Discenza, both of Spokane.

Sean P. Clarke and Cheyenne D. Abele, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler S. McCallum and Yleana R. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan P. Druffel and Jade K. Lundy, both of Spokane Valley.

Tyler R. Bonnett, of Coeur d’Alene, and Mary N. Maina, of Spokane.

Max Mavlyudov, of West Sacramento, California, and Alyona J. Manuylov, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Todd Kosanke v. Clarence L. Florech Jr., et al., restitution of premises.

Stephen Kraft LLC v. James Ellis, restitution of premises.

Fr Bach Housing IV LLC v. Michael J. Clute, restitution of premises.

Pence Properties LLC v. Joann D. Winters, restitution of premises.

Pine Rock LLC v. Katlyn Grangent, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Ramon L. Bonton, restitution of premises.

BCB Property Management v. Christina J. Curry, restitution of premises.

IRE LLC v. William A. Agaton, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Melinda Martin, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Robert Harding, restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LLC v. Mary A. Soltis, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Jeremy Baker, restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Damian Coger, restitution of premises.

Cloe Dunham v. Sarah Williams, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Norton, Claire E. and Becker, Thomas W.

Halliday, Whitney M. and Joseph

Kish, Weston E. and Keyser, Kay L.

Kopp, Shannon and Timothy.

Lence, Adam D.A. and April D.

Secrest, Renee A. and Brad M.

Milenkovic, Jasmine L. and Ong, Christopher A.

Lopez, Lisa R. and Raymond Jr.

Hansen, Kristi and William

Oberson, Haley B. and Tajay R.

Hatcher, Mikal D. and Hightower, Larry III

Rainey, Clara N. and Litzenberger, Kyle T.

Merrill, Donald A. and Sun, Yu Fan

Delgado, Betty and Allison, John Jr.

St. Marie, Terry L. and Glenn M.

Perrigo, Candy M. and Mark W.

Stark, Donovan J. and Brown-Meeks, Molly M.

Beer, Anna C. and Thomas E.

Baumann, Valeree J. and Matthew P.

Rose, Gabrielle and Muriungi, Joseph

Osese, John S. and Hewes, Mayan M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Robert J. Olson, 58; $2,500 restitution, nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, second-degree burglary and second-degree trafficking of stolen property.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Devin Smith, 29; 69 days in jail with 69 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to forgery and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Colby H. Sellers, 31; $729.99 restitution, 20 days in jail with 20 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree malicious mischief – domestic violence.

Krisstarah Bennett, 33; three days in jail with three days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Brittany L. Hunt, 30; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jerrod J. Czapiewski, 30; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to theft of a motor vehicle.

Jose Rodriguez, 41; $1,053 restitution, 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Beau Lynch, 41; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Matthew J. Conley, 44; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Matthew R. Beaver, 33; five days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Rolando Cortes, 34; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Marc R. Palmer, 25; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree driving with license suspended.

Patrick A. Patterson, 32; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Dustin L. Posey, 40; 30 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Justice L. Putnam, 25; 26 days in jail, after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment and third-degree theft.

Derick J. Shafer, 37; 30 days in jail, after being guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Ricardo C. Tiul, 36; 113 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree malicious mischief, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

John J. Woods, 62; 21 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.