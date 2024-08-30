Commentary: Geno Smith and Russell Wilson are NFL starters with differing points to prove

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On Sept. 12, 2022, quarterback trajectories crisscrossed at Lumen Field. After sharing a position room for the previous two seasons, Geno Smith and Russell Wilson stood on opposite sidelines; the story wrote itself.

Though Wilson was widely considered the superior signal caller, it was a smiling Smith who earned a postgame interview – after throwing for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the Seahawks’ season-opening 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

“They wrote me off. I ain’t write back, though,” the 31-year-old longtime backup famously told ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters, a ready-made rallying cry.

Back then, you’d barely believe the story that’s been written in the two seasons since.

First, consider Smith’s ascension from afterthought to established NFL starter. After starting five games in the previous seven seasons, the former second-round pick bested Drew Lock to become an assumed stopgap starter, then earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in 2022 and 2023.

Meanwhile, Wilson’s career breathtakingly nose-dived in Denver, as the 2013-14 Super Bowl champion was benched after less than two seasons as the starter. His head coach, Nathaniel Hackett, was canned after the Broncos stumbled out to a 4-11 start in 2022. After being released in March, the 35-year-old Wilson quickly resurfaced with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though their 2023 seasons were statistically similar, it’s difficult to digest how fully Smith and Wilson’s narrative trajectories have flipped.

But that doesn’t mean Russ – for now – has been reduced to backup status. On Wednesday, coach Mike Tomlin announced that Wilson had won a quarterback competition with fellow QB castoff Justin Fields for the Steelers’ starting job.

“Obviously. Russ’ resume is a unique one, in terms of the length and success,” Tomlin said. “That tends to play a factor in the decision-making, but not from a decision-maker’s perspective. It’s just the fruit of his labor. He’s seen a lot and done a lot, and I think it was reflected in the way he played and conducted himself.”

Still, the Steelers’ quarterback situation is relevant to Seattle in more ways than one. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 draft, was an intriguing trade option for the Seahawks last offseason.

Instead, Chicago dealt Fields to Pittsburgh for a conditional 2025 draft pick, while the Seahawks swapped picks with Washington in exchange for Sam Howell.

So, which quarterback room is better equipped to succeed in 2024 (and beyond)?

Name recognition aside, I’ll take the Seahawks.

But there’s plenty still to prove.

“I thought Geno looked amazing in all the practices and everything,” Seahawks general manager and president of football operations John Schneider said Wednesday. “He got banged up there a little bit for a week. But Sam’s done a great job coming in, learning a new offense. You have to remember, this is like learning a whole new language for these guys. It’s a hard deal. It’s the hardest job in football, period.”

That’s why the Seahawks’ quarterback situation warrants constant scrutiny. It’s worth wondering whether they can win a Super Bowl – this year, next year or four years from now – with Smith or Howell under center. It’s worth wondering if Smith’s ceiling warrants a contract extension following the 2024 season, should he provide similar production.

On Monday, The Athletic’s Mike Sando published his annual quarterback tiers list, in which 50 anonymous NFL coaches and executives are polled to compile a comprehensive quarterback ranking. Smith was slotted an uninspiring 20th – behind the likes of Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield, tied with Derek Carr … and one spot ahead of Wilson.

(Fields landed at No. 24, while Howell didn’t crack the list.)

That’s a sobering slice of perspective, regarding Smith’s perceived national standing.

And it isn’t an outlier.

“He is lower third right now in the National Football League,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said Wednesday, while on with Dave “Softy” Mahler and Dick Fain on KJR FM. “But he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL, and the Seahawks aren’t about high-flying passing offense. …

“There’s three types of teams in the NFL – teams that have franchise quarterbacks, teams that don’t, and teams that have a guy but they’re not quite sure what they have, so they’re keeping their eyes open for a potential franchise quarterback. That (third type of team) is what I think the Seahawks are.”

Personally, I think the Seahawks and Smith can be more than that. After watching Ryan Grubb’s UW offenses skewer opposing secondaries for each of the past two seasons, I’m optimistic that scheme can maximize Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

But when it comes to rewarding Smith – whose three-year deal runs through 2025 – with an atypically early extension?

I need to see more.

So do the Seahawks.

“You know, I’ll leave contract stuff aside,” said Schneider, who denied the team has discussed a new deal with Smith’s camp this offseason. “There’s a lot of people that want contract extensions, and I’m not going to get into specifics of who they are and all that. But that’s part of the job. It happens every year, all the time.”

The coming season offers ample intrigue for Seahawks passers past and present. While Smith aims to confirm his worth as a franchise quarterback for seasons to come, Wilson must prove he can still be a successful NFL starter after a two-year detour.

Speaking of: Smith’s 2024 season kicks off at Lumen Field, against the Denver Broncos (again).

The story writes itself.