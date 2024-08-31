Seven killed in Mississippi bus crash, including two siblings

By Emily Schmall New York Times

Seven people were killed when a passenger bus overturned east of Vicksburg, Mississippi, early Saturday, authorities said.

Two of the victims were siblings, a 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, according to Doug Huskey, the Warren County coroner.

He cited information from the children’s mother, who survived the crash and was in fair condition.

The boy and five others were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy’s sister was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she died shortly after arrival, Huskey said.

The cause of death for all seven of those killed was blunt-force trauma, Huskey said, adding that other injured passengers were taken to hospitals and to a trauma center in Jackson, the state capital.

It was not immediately clear how many people were injured.

Huskey said a survivor of the crash called 911 at 12:25 a.m.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol was investigating what caused the bus to leave the road and overturn on a stretch of Interstate 20 that is about 40 miles west of Jackson.

Details about who owned the bus, how many people were aboard, where it was headed to and its point of origin were not immediately available.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.