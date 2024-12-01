Karen Mobley and Skyler Oberst: A thriving future for Spokane Arts, together

Karen Mobley and Skyler Oberst

The arts are not just an enhancement to our city; they are essential to building healthy, vibrant and connected communities. For over a decade, Spokane Arts has embodied this ethos, supporting artists, programming and public art projects that enrich our shared cultural landscape. With recent discussions about bringing some arts programming back into the city of Spokane, there has understandably been some confusion about what this means for Spokane Arts and the broader creative sector. Let us be clear: Spokane Arts is here to stay.

Spokane Arts is unique. It functions both as the Spokane Arts Fund, a nonprofit organization, and as the administrative partner for the Spokane Arts Commission, the city’s volunteer advisory board on arts and culture. This partnership has served Spokane well since 2012, following a decision to outsource arts programming to the nonprofit sector. For the past 12 years, Spokane Arts has overseen key programs like the Spokane Arts Grant Awards, public art projects, murals and programming at the Chase Gallery. We have collaborated with countless artists and organizations to bring creativity to every corner of our city.

The current discussions between Spokane Arts and the city aim to revisit how some aspects of arts and culture can be integrated into the city’s structure. This does not mean the dissolution of Spokane Arts. Instead, it represents an opportunity for thoughtful planning about how city-supported arts programs and Spokane Arts’ independent work can coexist and complement each other.

History rooted

in collaboration

Spokane has a long history of city-led arts programming. Before 2012, the city of Spokane housed professional staff dedicated to arts initiatives, with the Spokane Arts Fund acting as a booster organization. The decision to transition those responsibilities to the nonprofit sector was a response to budget constraints, but it also created a new model of collaboration that’s flourished over the past decade. Spokane Arts has not only maintained essential programs but also expanded into new territories, including innovative public art installations, artist grants and advocacy for equitable access to the arts.

This shared history demonstrates that Spokane Arts and the city government are not mutually exclusive entities. On the contrary, they have always worked together to support our creative community. What lies ahead is a continuation of that collaboration, with the goal of ensuring Spokane’s arts infrastructure remains strong and sustainable.

What does

the future hold?

It’s important to recognize that no final decisions have been made about the structure of a new Office of Arts and Culture at the city. The next year will be a time of planning and community engagement to determine how best to integrate certain arts services into the city while preserving Spokane Arts’ unique role as an independent nonprofit. Public art, murals, the Chase Gallery, and the SAGA grant program are all expected to remain central to Spokane’s arts ecosystem, regardless of where our desks are located.

What will change is not the mission of supporting artists and promoting the arts, but the mechanisms through which that mission is delivered. City funding has always been a significant portion of Spokane Arts’ budget, and it will remain crucial to the success of arts programming, whether managed by the city or the nonprofit. However, this funding is not enough on its own. Spokane Arts continues to rely on donations, sponsorships and community support to thrive.

Call to action

As we navigate this transition, your voice matters. The arts are not just for artists – they are for all of us. They create shared spaces for dialogue, joy and belonging. They spark economic growth, draw visitors, and showcase the diversity of Spokane’s talent. We need your input to shape this next chapter.

Spokane Arts has always been fueled by the passion of the community it serves. That won’t change. What we ask of you is to stay involved. Attend meetings, share your vision, support the programs you care about and volunteer with the Spokane Arts Commission. Every contribution strengthens our city’s cultural fabric.

Together, we can ensure that the city of Spokane and Spokane Arts build a future where arts and culture continue to thrive. This is not an end but an evolution – an opportunity to double down on our commitment to creativity and innovation.

The arts in Spokane have always been about partnership, and as we move forward, we invite you to be a part of this journey. Let’s create something remarkable together.

Karen Mobley served as arts director for the city of Spokane from 1997 to 2012. She is a public art consultant to Spokane Arts. Skyler Oberst is the executive director of the Spokane Arts Fund.