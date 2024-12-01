This day in history: The Spokane School Board obtained a former golf club to create Hart Field for LC

The Spokane School Board exercised an option on a 52-acre site on the South Hill to be used as the playfields for Lewis and Clark High School, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Dec. 1, 1924. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1974: A Boise physician said that children in the Kellogg area might have built up some kind of “an immunity to lead poisoning.”

Why? Possibly because they had absorbed lead gradually over a long period, as opposed to children who ingest lead all at once. Those children, with the same level of lead in the blood, usually get seriously ill.

As many as 40 children in the mining area had been shown to have high levels of lead in their blood, but “no symptoms of poisoning were documented.”

The physician said it was still unclear why they were not showing symptoms. The tests were continuing.

A 1997 study by Lynette Stokes, a former U.S. Centers for Disease Control epidemiologist, examined children exposed to the lead in the Kellogg area 20 years later. It found that children exposed to the lead had neurological and reproductive problems long after their exposure.

From 1924: The Spokane School Board exercised an option on a 52-acre site on the South Hill to be used as the playfields for Lewis and Clark High School.

The site was between 33rd and 37th avenues, and between Grand and Division. It was formerly used by the Spokane Country Club and the Manito Golf Club before they moved to different sites.

Today, this is the site of Hart Field, Jefferson Elementary School and several LC athletic facilities.

