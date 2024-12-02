In the courts

Superior courts

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Travis P. Endresen, 29; 123 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Gabriel J. Archuletta, 34; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Irene J. Carsten, 38; one month in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Gwendolyn V. Lamas, 26; $459.92 restitution, 29 days in jail with 29 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Tony Hazel

Ian S. Richart, 27; 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Robert L. Rock, 64; $700 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Dominic J.K. Atchison, 25; $2,790 restitution, 33 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree assault.

Keiana M. Henry, 22; $8,959.80 restitution, 29 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Brandon O. Pulver, 29; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.