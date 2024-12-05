Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrey A. Samolovov and Kayo A. Phillips, both of Spokane.

Devon S. Wallace and Kaitlin C. Federman, both of Florence, Ore.

Curt J. Kruse, of Spokane, and Sarah L. Harrison, of Spokane Valley.

Roman J.E. Bayne and Larena R. Leas, both of Spokane.

Jimmy D. Prock and Jeffrey N. Brown, both of Spokane.

Ahmet Bayram and Nur H. Mercan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Whitmore, Erica D. and Paul K.

Stafford, Richard J. and Ajoste, Janise E.

Myhre, Gary D. and Schauerman, Joan L.

Gailley, Trista N. and Matthew R.

Riggle, Megan L. and Darren S.

Ulrich, Shannon K. and Russell L.

Drake, Jamie M. and Matt

Hendrix, Kayla D. and Francis, Avery K.

Neville, Elizabeth A. and Steven R.

Legal separations granted

Allen, Madison D. and Stokes, Justin A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Andres DeLeon, 39; 78 days in jail with 78 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Amber M. Yamaura, 38; 39 days in jail with 39 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Kelsey A. Zosel, 35; 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Micah Lane, 23; 180 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Doran Borchert, Spokane; debts of $24,144.

Katie N. Sharp, Deer Park; debts of $45,317.

Lou A. Barker, Spokane; debts of $14,468.

Christopher R. Rich, Spokane Valley; debts of $246,864.

Danielle J. Huff, Spokane Valley; debts of $59,788.

Kurt H. and Tonya M. Moore, Ephrata; debts of $484,836.

Delbert D. and Tana S. Williams, Spokane; debts of $74,161.

Kyle N. and Amanda M. Blatt, Spokane; debts of $276,743.

Wage-earner petitions

Judith A. Ciesla, Spokane; debts of $645,981.

Floyd J. Schmelter, Tekoa; debts of $81,600.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Jayson M. McConnell, 38; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, 36 months probation, reckless driving.