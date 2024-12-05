Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Andrey A. Samolovov and Kayo A. Phillips, both of Spokane.
Devon S. Wallace and Kaitlin C. Federman, both of Florence, Ore.
Curt J. Kruse, of Spokane, and Sarah L. Harrison, of Spokane Valley.
Roman J.E. Bayne and Larena R. Leas, both of Spokane.
Jimmy D. Prock and Jeffrey N. Brown, both of Spokane.
Ahmet Bayram and Nur H. Mercan, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Whitmore, Erica D. and Paul K.
Stafford, Richard J. and Ajoste, Janise E.
Myhre, Gary D. and Schauerman, Joan L.
Gailley, Trista N. and Matthew R.
Riggle, Megan L. and Darren S.
Ulrich, Shannon K. and Russell L.
Drake, Jamie M. and Matt
Hendrix, Kayla D. and Francis, Avery K.
Neville, Elizabeth A. and Steven R.
Legal separations granted
Allen, Madison D. and Stokes, Justin A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Tony Hazel
Andres DeLeon, 39; 78 days in jail with 78 days credit for time served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Judge Annette S. Plese
Amber M. Yamaura, 38; 39 days in jail with 39 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Kelsey A. Zosel, 35; 10 days in jail with 10 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of violation of order.
Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren
Micah Lane, 23; 180 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Doran Borchert, Spokane; debts of $24,144.
Katie N. Sharp, Deer Park; debts of $45,317.
Lou A. Barker, Spokane; debts of $14,468.
Christopher R. Rich, Spokane Valley; debts of $246,864.
Danielle J. Huff, Spokane Valley; debts of $59,788.
Kurt H. and Tonya M. Moore, Ephrata; debts of $484,836.
Delbert D. and Tana S. Williams, Spokane; debts of $74,161.
Kyle N. and Amanda M. Blatt, Spokane; debts of $276,743.
Wage-earner petitions
Judith A. Ciesla, Spokane; debts of $645,981.
Floyd J. Schmelter, Tekoa; debts of $81,600.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Patti M. Walker
Jayson M. McConnell, 38; 48 days in jail with 48 days credit for time served, 36 months probation, reckless driving.