The loving hands of the ‘Rockwood Elves’ brighten spirits with their woodcraft at the Christmas Bureau

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

Each year, woodworkers spend some of their time hard at work, carving and sanding small cars and trucks to be given away to children at the Christmas Bureau.

While each child who receives assistance from the bureau receives a toy and a book, the wooden cars are an extra item given out while supplies last. They include a variety of types and sizes. Some crafters paint their cars, while others leave them blank so that the child can decorate it.

The cars are typically well received, with children eagerly grasping them and holding them close while they wait for a chance to make them zoom across the floor.

Bob Panther is part of a group of woodworkers living at the Rockwood South Hill retirement community.

“We call ourselves the Rockwood Elves,” he said.

Panther has been a part of the group for the past three years, but it existed long before he joined.

“This project has been going on for a number of years,” he said.

Like many woodworkers, Panther first learned the craft from his father. He later took a shop class in school.

“I made a few things over the years,” he said.

In his retirement, Panther turned to carving toy cars and trucks for the Christmas Bureau, a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store voucher for each family, in need in addition to the toys and books for children.

He said he also likes working with the other carvers.

“I just enjoy working with wood and with the various kinds of tools,” he said. “With the product that comes out of it, it’s kind of satisfying.”

But his group has taken it a step further and now carve wooden cradles that they fill with baby dolls and blankets before donating them to the Christmas Bureau.

“Other people on campus here have donated the dolls and the doll things,” he said. “The end product is kind of neat for the little ones.”

This year, the Rockwood Elves made 30 cars, 30 trucks and 30 cradles. The cradles, since they are large and include dolls and accessories, will be available in the toy room as a selection while supplies last, Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said.

“It’s very cute what they’ve done,” she said.

Janet “Pinki” Culbertson, the volunteer who oversees the wooden toy program, said she appreciates the addition of the cradles.

“I can’t believe they did that,” she said. “They’re beautiful.”

While Culbertson has some groups who regularly donate carved cars and trucks each year, such as the Rockwood Elves and the Cheney Chipsters, she often doesn’t know who is making trucks or how many are coming.

“I never know,” she said. “Sometimes people just see it and do it.”

In recent years, Culbertson has made efforts to increase the number of cars and trucks available.

“These guys, they all seem to know each other,” she said. “It’s just kind of a Christmas miracle every year.”

Anyone who has made wooden cars or trucks for the bureau can bring them to the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday while volunteers are setting up. The bureau opens to recipients on Thursday.

Culbertson said crafters can ask for her when dropping off their creations.

“I love to greet them and thank them,” she said.

Time is limited this year to get Christmas Bureau donations in by Christmas, as organizers seek to raise $600,000 to pay for grocery store vouchers for thousands of families, plus a toy and a book for each child. New donations of $8,230 have brought the year-to-date total to $106,173.68.

Diane Kelly, of Spokane, gave $1,000 “in memory of Don Kelly, who for many years volunteered his time and talents toward the success of the Christmas Bureau.” Melissa Tipke, of Spokane, also donated $1,000.

Scott and Shannon Sevigny contributed $600 via PayPal, writing, “This year, we give in honor of our family and friends who have passed, most notably the amazing Brad Moeller.”

Christine Carroll, of Spokane, donated $500. Marvin Wolff, of Spokane, gave $500 “in loving memory of Dean Wolff.” Stephen and Karen Darling, of Spokane, contributed $500 as well. Mary Larsen donated $500 via PayPal.

Tim and Darlene Holliday, of Spokane, gave $400. Valerie Adams gave $300 via PayPal. Debra and Ralph Prouty sent $300 via PayPal, writing, “We enjoy volunteering and supporting the Christmas Bureau each year.”

Shirley Dicus sent $200 via PayPal, as did Robert Dziekan.

Scott and Christy Morrell, of Spokane, gave $150. Elizabeth Justice, of Spokane Valley, sent $150, as did Rhon and Dee Holm of Colbert. Keith Kadel donated $150 via PayPal.

Diane Notske, of Spokane, donated $100, as did Marie Quackenbush, also of Spokane. Ralph and Peggy Rau, of Deer Park, gave $100. Daniel Simonson gave $100 via PayPal “in memory of Kent and Dorothy and Don and Shirlee Simonson.” Dianne Allert also donated $100 via PayPal.

Jean and Judd Case, of Spokane, sent $100. Randy and Victoria Bunke, of Deer Park, contributed $100. Jon and Judith Gardner, of Spokane, donated $100 as well. Howie and Jennifer Stalwick gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for the great work performed each year by the Christmas Fund volunteers. We dedicate our donation to Lois Thomason and her late husband, Vernon, who donated their services to the Christmas Fund for many years.”

Gail and Dave DeRoshia sent $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for continuing to help those in need. Merry Christmas.” David and Lori Largent donated $100 via PayPal, as did Ron and Peggy Fritz.

Scott Engstrom gave $80 via PayPal.

Barbara and Gregg Pryde, of Spokane, gave $50. Steve, Gail and Ben Quaid, of Colbert, donated $50. An anonymous Spokane donor contributed $50. Susan Wotring donated $50 via PayPal. John Moulton sent $50 via PayPal, as did Grace Cooper.

Lawrence Smith, of Spokane, contributed $25. Sherryl Niska, of Spokane, gave $25.