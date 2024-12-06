Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jose L. Arias, of Spokane Valley, and Evenny D. Nieves, of Bayonne, New Jersey.

Cody R. Boose and Meagan K. Torget, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Makalah R. Golden and Brenna C. Matuszek, both of Spokane.

Mackenzie N. Wilson and Christina J. Beckwith, both of Republic, Wash.

Steven G. Hutchinson and Stephanie A. Cosby, both of Spokane Valley.

Lacey C. Teague and Trinity J. Anderson, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert W. Winters and Summer D. Reyes, both of Spokane Valley.

Tuan Quoc Phung and Thu Linh Anh Ha, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Martinez, Jordan E. and Eric J.

Dvorak, Lance D. and Hargrove-Dvorak, Judy

Jenkins, Vincent T. and Lasarte, Roselie

Pegram, Amanda L. and Kyle E.

Boshear, Renda C. and Paul D.

Bell, Franciscus D. and Mundell, Amanda

McGowan, Shelby M. and Joel C.

Jewell, Jeffrey R. and Reylene Y.

Ganten, Mahaley L. and Finney, Jacob C.

Brauer, Karen M. and Roger D.

Doyle, Timothy M. and Shelley A.

Halliday, Miriam and Gardner, Darren M.

Brost, Eldgen and Shasta

Phipps, Meribeth and Burke, Anthony C.

Ortiz, Daniel Jr. and Myah S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Aaron L. Mears, 40; 130 months in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation with abuse of trust.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Michael J. McBride, 42; $1,000 restitution, 60 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree dealing in sexually explicit depictions of a minor, first-degree possession of sexually explicit depictions of a minor and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Krystal V. Maua-Talafili, 28; 31 days in jail with 31 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and violation of order.

Austin M. Hill, 27; one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief, first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Dewine Menke, 29; 60 days in jail, six months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and second-degree assault.

Valaina I. Waagenaar, 23; two days in jail with two days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Colin V. Church, 45; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of forgery and second-degree identity theft.

Miles T. Miller, 32; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Tiffany L. Croney, 43; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to second-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Julia M. Hendryx, 45; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.