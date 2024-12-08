Chiefs fans throw thousands of stuffed animals onto the ice for Teddy Bear Toss

Spokane Chiefs Brayden Crampton, left, and Shea Van Olm carry teddy bears during the first period against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday at the Arena. (James Snook/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 27 in order to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 30. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 30.

For adults, bring photo identification and proof of address, such as a bill or a lease agreement. For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 14 and 19. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16-18. Closed Sunday, Dec. 15.

Thousands of teddy bears, stuffed sharks and a dinosaur or two rained down on the ice Saturday evening after Spokane Chiefs player Sam Oremba scored the game’s first goal halfway into the first period.

The crowd’s reaction was instantaneous, with bears beginning to fall even before the roar of the crowd had dissipated. Bears that fell short were picked up by people nearby and given an extra heave to get them on the ice. Many people with nearly life-sized stuffed bears walked down to the rink to get enough height to be launch the animals over the Plexiglas surrounding the rink.

The toss has been a tradition for decades, and fans bring stuffed animals of all types and sizes to throw once the Chiefs score a goal. The animals are then collected and brought to the Christmas Bureau, which distributes them to families in need. This year’s toss netted an impressive 8,222 stuffed animals, just a bit short of the 8,604 record set in 2019.

After the stuffed animals covered the ice, Chiefs players, wearing special teddy bear jerseys, flung themselves into the growing piles, then posed for pictures with some of the larger bears as volunteers worked to clear the ice. Five extended-cab pickup trucks drove out on the ice to collect the stuffed animals and were packed so full there was barely any room for the drivers.

Jay Stewart, vice president of sponsorships and operations, said Teddy Bear Toss night is popular among those who don’t usually attend games as well as regular fans. “It’s our biggest promotional night,” he said. “It’s a completely different atmosphere. It’s obviously our most festive game.”

Trisha Villanueva has been coming to Teddy Bear Toss night for at least 15 years. “It’s a yearly tradition for me,” he said. “I make sure I take it off work so I’m here.”

Villanueva said she loves the festive atmosphere. “There’s always lots of people here,” she said. “There’s a lot more energy. When they hit the ice, it’s bear after bear. And then they’re donated. It’s so fun.”

Gabby Rouse held a small bear. She attended her first Teddy Bear Toss last year, but she didn’t realize it was a special night and came without a stuffed animal. This year, she sought out Teddy Bear Toss night. “This is my first time bringing a teddy bear,” she said.

Before the game, many people walked to their seats with a stuffed animal or two tucked under their arm, but some brought entire garbage bags full. Mary Kay Lutes and Dennis Harnett sat in their usual seats a few rows up from the ice, each holding a stuffed bear that easily topped 5 feet tall as well as a few smaller ones. A bag full of more stuffed animals sat at Harnett’s feet.

Lutes said they always bring the extra big bears, which she ordered online for around $30 or $40 each. “They’re just cool,” she said. “I think little kids just like a big bear. They can snuggle.”

This year her big bear was pink all over.

“There’s some little girl out there who likes pink,” she said. “I think it’s great that they give to children’s charities around the area.”

The Christmas Bureau, which will take delivery of the bears this week, is a collaboration between Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review, providing a grocery store voucher for each family as well as a toy and a book for each child. The larger bears like the ones Lutes and Harnett brought are placed in the Bureau’s toy room as part of the toy selection. The small stuffed animals are handed out as extras while supplies last.

Donations

New donations of $17,095 have pushed this year’s fundraising efforts to $123,268.68. Though donations initially started off strong as contributions that came in all year were tallied, there’s still much to do to meet the goal of $600,000.

Gold Seal Mechanical, of Spokane, donated $10,000. The plumbing company was founded in Spokane in 1967 by Robert E. Dixon Sr. and Richard L. Dixon and in recent years has been a regular donor to the Christmas Bureau. Richard Dixon, CEO of Gold Seal Mechanical, contributed an additional $5,000.

Rich and Carol Hendershot, of Spokane, gave $1,000, writing “The Christmas Bureau is a wonderful way to share with our community.”

John and Sindra Barber, of Spokane, donated $300.

Kathy Huggins, of Spokane, sent $200.

Matt DePauli, of Spokane, donated $100 “to honor my beloved Barbara, who cherished the love of family and being a great-grandmother. Pleased to participate in another remarkable children’s Christmas holiday for joy and happiness. Wish to remember and honor the first responders that answer our emergency calls. Also, to honor the men and women who have given the supreme sacrifice, the veterans who have and are presently serving so that we can enjoy our family holidays in safety. Sincere thanks to the volunteers for all their efforts in bringing the holiday spirit to so many. Merry Christmas.”

Doug and Lorraine Bacon gave $100, as did Richard and Karen Steele. Harley and Melanie Reckord, of Spokane, sent $100. Dennis and Joan Stevens, of Spokane Valley, contributed $100.

Edward and Susan leach, of Coeur d’Alene, donated $50.

Robert and Shirley Hillhouse, of Spokane Valley, sent $25. Debbie Schwartzman, of Spokane, contributed $20.