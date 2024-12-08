NFL locals: Former Idaho standout Kaden Elliss continues to rack up tackles for Falcons defense

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Kaden Elliss (Idaho) performed well for the Atlanta defense despite the Falcons getting thrashed by Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.

Elliss, a sixth-year linebacker, has become the most steady contributor for an inconsistent Atlanta defense.

On Sunday, he racked up a team-high 10 tackles – seven solo – and a sack in the defeat.

Elliss’ sack on Darnold, the Vikings’ quarterback, came at a crucial time in the game. Down four and Minnesota working into Atlanta territory in the third quarter, Elliss spun off a block before dragging Darnold to the ground for an 8-yard loss. The sack forced a tougher field goal, and Vikings kicker Will Reichard went on to miss the 47-yard attempt.

It was Elliss’ second straight week with a sack and his third of the season.

But the Vikings eventually ran off with the game, scoring touchdowns on the final four drives to finish with a 42-21 win.

Meanwhile, Darnold put up a career game, racking up 347 passing yards and five touchdowns with no turnovers.

The loss pushed Atlanta to 6-7. The Falcons sit a game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South.

• It was a bounceback game for Cooper Kupp (EWU), who scored his sixth touchdown of the year en route to a crucial win over the Buffalo Bills.

After a surprisingly quiet game last week, Kupp, a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams, had five catches on eight targets for 92 yards and a touchdown on Sunday.

Kupp’s 17-yard touchdown came on an acrobatic play late in the third quarter, where he miraculously pinned the ball to his leg with one hand while being defended by two Bills players in the end zone.

Kupp also laid a key block on the game-sealing touchdown by fellow Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

Nacua, a former Washington Husky, had another massive game, putting up 12 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown. He also had a rushing touchdown.

The win, moving the Rams to 7-6, keeps Los Angeles competitive in the NFC West. Los Angeles sits just a game back of the first-place Seattle Seahawks, and the Rams host Seattle in the final week of the regular season.

• Chau Smith-Wade (WSU), a cornerback for the Carolina Panthers, had an uphill battle on Sunday against a talented Philadelphia Eagles receiving core.

Smith-Wade, a rookie, had four tackles – three solo – and a forced fumble.

As Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was getting sacked early in the third quarter, Smith-Wade knocked the ball out, but it was recovered by the Eagles. Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott missed a 52-yard field goal on the ensuing play.

Despite a few costly mistakes, Smith-Wade and the Panthers defense held Hurts to only 108 passing yards on the day.

In a near upset, the Panthers just missed a potential game-tying touchdown with less than a minute left, falling to the Eagles 22-16.

Carolina sits at 3-10 after the defeat and are well out of playoff contention.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU), a safety for the Arizona Cardinals, had six tackles – three solo – in a 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Arizona fell to 6-7 in a big blow to its playoff aspirations. The Cardinals are now two games back of the NFC West lead after falling to Seattle twice in three weeks.