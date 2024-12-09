Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Auriel Z.R. Adams and Alexis J. Schafer, both of Spokane.

Jarred R. Nelson and Alexandra M. Richardson, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean P. Quackenbush, of Spokane Valley, and Ann M. Taschler, of Spokane.

Trevor M. Treller, of Post Falls, and Janine M. Dyke, of Hayden.

Ryan M. Tucker, of Rossland, British Columbia and Jenna A. Rademan, of Spokane.

Eric S. Balmes and Lynsey M. Palmer, both of Spokane Valley.

Keith R. Rogers, of Cheney, and Colleen E. Hall, of Spokane Valley.

Venus P.S. Briar, of San Jose, Calif., and Manpreet Kaur, of Spokane.

Hayley A. Jewell and Ashley L. Jones, both of Spokane.

Dominic J. Valdovinos, of Sunnyside, Wash., and Viktoriya K. Chalyuk, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Lewis Harrington, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Brenna Mell, restitution of premises.

Cogo Realty LLC v. Ayshea Chapman, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Spencer Coffin, et al., restitution of premises.

Fr. Bach Housing V LLC v. Michael E. Braymiller, restitution of premises.

Johnson Property Management v. Terry Franks, restitution of premises.

Eloika Pines LLC v. Steve Lukenbill, et al., restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Deonte A. Fuller, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Kevin T. Barbieri, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Michael V. Cassell, money claimed owed.

Tim Rissmann v. Danielle Wilson, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Economical Success LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Mohamed Abdalla, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Ashley M. Miller, money claimed owed.

PNC Bank National Association v. Keith Foreman, money claimed owed.

Plaza Services LLC v. Andrew Peterson, money claimed owed.

Acres to Assets LLC v. Maree Doe, restitution of premises.

Plaza Services LLC v. Phillip Lepper, money claimed owed.

Plaza Services LLC v. Michael Gutierrez, money claimed owed.

MCC Management LLC v. Joshua France, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Rilla Lantir, et al., restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Lynette Tom, et al., restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Ignacio Carrazana, restitution of premises.

SG Morin and Son Inc. v. Carol C. Shockley, restitution of premises.

Spokane 2 Preservation LP v. Patricia D. Porter, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Blakely LeMasters, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Lenaya Hogan, et al., money claimed owed.

Vantaa Ltd. v. Chris Burkhardt, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Morgan, Angela L. and Smith, Zane X.

Torres, Amy R.O. and Braulio

Brewer, Lillian C. and Nicholas A.

Schoessler, Raymond A. and Priscilla

Elfrink, Lindsay D. and Keith A.

Garcia, Carrie A. and Garcia-Abarca, Emmanuel S.A.

Joyner, Alisha R. and Skyler W.

Cranford, Nakyra A. and French, Jaden C.

Rauch, Erin M. and William P.

Dougherty, Brian J. and Green, Chantelle E.W.

Mertins, Heather L. and David L.

Webber, Matthew J. and Jessica K.

Anderson, Corina and Seane J.

Raya, Christi and Richard

Fundahn, Jacob N. and Jennifer S.

Jacobs, Jessica and Mark

Keller, Randy O. and Athena E.

Houghton, Anikka S.A.D. and Hannah L.

DiCicco, Adrienne R. and Christopher M.

Gomis, Jacqueline and Ndour, Jean P.

Finnigan, Darin J. and Blair, Kaitlynn J.

Rasmussen, Steffany R. and Knute A.

Aiken, Madeline N. and Sean W.

Stricker, Loretta M. and William D.

McIntosh, Cali M. and David J.

Fuller, Jessica C. and Amanda C.

Nelson, Amanda L. and Ian T.

Miller, Julie A. and Austin J.

Brown, Jennifer H. and Clinton J.

Klein, Caitlin E. and Darrell Dean IV

Murray, Phillip J. and Stoner, Destinie R.

Nashion, Lenny and Doctor, Clement

Broemmeling, Anna N. and Jordan M.E.

Birtwell, William I. and Humphrey, Ashley R.

Vietzke, Amber L. and Jeffrey A.

Thornton, Daniela P. and Joseph W.

Graupman, Kevin W. and Michelle N.

Larmore, Dawson and Peterson, Colleen J.

Kelly, Jonathan S. and Bircher, Brooke N.

Blanton, Rosilyn A. and James A. Jr.

Robb, Avery J.S.L. and Burbank, Mya B.

Bullard, Devine D. and Stephanie

Mellinger, Dustin R. and Candace D.

Pichette, Andrea M. and Jason M.

Osso, Angela L. and Irby, Cody A.

Warren, Rachelle M. and Anthony L.

Phanco, Terri A. and Hagreen, Jessica A.

Goodwin, Holly A. and Shaymyn K.H.

Bissell, Miranda R. and Nash, David C.

McFarlen, Jacob W. and Jacqueline R.

Fuller, Jessica L. and Jordan M.

Hammac, Rebecca A. and Joshua L.

Brooks, Aimee R. and Marcus E.

Bogaert, James A. and Jacqueline

Patton, McKenzie J. and Bradley A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Todd S. Hooper, 42; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of violation of order and expired driver’s license.

Gabriel Hernandez-Richardson, 36; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

James P. Hickman, 36; 28 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Michael A. Johnson, 28; 32 days in jail with 32 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Daniel R. Thompson, 51; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Joseph Harrison, 65; $700 restitution, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and first-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Garrett R. Morley, 33; $2,414 restitution, 41 days in jail with 41 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Alyssa M. Jolly, 22; five days in jail with five days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Zack G. Bunke, 39; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Ella N. Villarreal, 18; $1,300 restitution, 30 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Judge Breean Beggs

Davion J. Schauman, 28; 12 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.