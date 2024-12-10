Man, 99, has worked at Christmas tree farm for 72 years: ‘Keeps me fit’

Pud Johnston pruning a Christmas tree on his farm in eastern Ontario. He opened the farm with his brother in 1952.

By Sydney Page Washington Post

Every day for the past 72 years, from July to December, Pud Johnston spends hours pruning Christmas trees.

As he approaches 100, he believes his work keeps him strong and robust.

“It keeps me fit, and I think it’s one of the reasons I’m 99 years old,” he said. “I can still prune very effectively.”

Johnston and his brother, Eric Johnston, started Johnston Brothers Tree Farm in eastern Ontario in 1952. At the time, the brothers were both working for the Ministry of Natural Resources – Pud in forestry and Eric in fishing and wildlife. Pud, especially, felt connected to the trees.

“I’m a forester, and if it has to do with trees, I love it,” Johnston said.

The brothers ran the farm together, until Eric – who was two years older than Pud – died in 2009. Now Pud’s son, Kerry Johnston, manages the farm, though his father continues to play a key role.

Much like his dad, “I have always been a tree guy,” said Kerry, 56, noting that he cut his first Christmas tree at age 8, and had pruned and planted before that.

Kerry’s two sons also help look after the 300-acre farm, and his sister, Beverley, is involved in the family business, too.

“We are tree farmers, and that’s going to continue,” Kerry said.

Pud – whose first name is “Eugene” but he goes by his nickname, Pud, which he got from a comic book character – lives about 20 miles from the farm along the Saint Lawrence River, overlooking Ogdensburg, New York.

“I have a house with a fantastic view,” said Johnston, who lives with his wife Sheila, 87. She tends to the trees as well.

Although one might think a Christmas tree farm is strictly a seasonal business, Johnston Brothers Tree Farm runs year-round, farming, doing tree removals and equipment rentals. Plus, growing a Christmas tree takes about 10 years – and they require care.

“Care would begin at the time of planting the seedling,” said Kerry, adding that they sell between 1,000 to 2,000 Christmas trees per season. “We’re irrigating, fertilizing and applying herbicides to control grasses and weeds around our planting.”

When a tree turns 3 years old, they start the pruning process – which involves removing dead or overgrown branches and stems to promote new growth and give it shape. That’s Pud’s job, and he uses a large pruner that can reach the top of trees up to 12-feet tall.

“We shape them into ideal Christmas trees,” said Pud, who has four grandchildren.

Nothing delights him more than when people start coming by the farm to pick out their Christmas tree, usually in late November.

“They’re so happy and outgoing when they come to get their tree,” he said. “It’s a pleasure.”

The Johnstons said the same customers come back year after year.

Penny Reid and her husband Stan have been picking out their Christmas tree from Johnston Brothers Tree Farm for about three decades.

“The trees are beautiful, and they have tons of them you can choose from,” said Reid, 82.

Over the years, the Reids have become friends with the Johnstons.

“Pud is an amazing young man,” Reid said. “He is 99 and he looks like he’s 70.”

At Johnston Brothers Tree Farm, Christmas trees start at around $57, and the price increases with the size of the tree.

Although artificial trees are reusable, the Johnstons said, live cut trees are better for the environment, and come with the smell of fresh pine.

“The real tree is contributing to the environment for 10 years before it’s cut,” said Pud.

“Because of the growth rate of trees we replant annually, we are supporting wildlife, deer, rabbits, right down to mice,” said his son.

Every Christmas, Pud proudly displays one of his Christmas trees in his home. He cuts down the tree and places it in the stand, while his wife is on decoration duty.

“They’re spectacular,” he said of his Christmas trees.

Pud believes continuing to work is mainly what has kept him healthy and vivacious at 99.

“I’ve stayed fit and active,” he said, explaining that his job also requires him to spend time in nature, which brings him a great deal of joy. “I’m happy, I’m confident, I’ve always been satisfied with what’s happening.”

Kerry said he hopes to follow the same path as his father.

“My goal is to live a long time, watch my children take over and continue on,” he said. “I’m at the age now that many of my friends are thinking about retiring, but I have no plan to retire until I’m unable to work.”

His father said he feels that way about his own career. When asked if he expects to be pruning Christmas trees next season, Pud – who will turn 100 in October – had no hesitation.

“Absolutely,” he said. “Yes, I will be.