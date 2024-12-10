Of 29 Spokane city employees that got layoff notices this summer, only three lost their jobs

Two months ago, 29 Spokane city employees learned their jobs could be on the chopping block as the city tried to finish balancing the 2025-2026 budget. By the end of the year, three of them lost their jobs, though at least one was able to move to another position in the city.

The cut positions included a civilian planner in the police department, an IT employee and a civilian network administrator in the fire department, according to city spokeswoman Erin Hut.

Twenty-nine people learned at the end of September that their jobs could be eliminated if the city’s finances weren’t significantly improved in the coming months, though Mayor Lisa Brown had signaled for months prior that these notices could be coming.

The layoffs were separate from other employees who were laid off earlier in the year, including three communications officials.

In an interview Tuesday, Brown said voter approval of a sales tax increase in November saved a number of these jobs. The tax will be spent on a variety of investments meant to improve community safety, including hiring seven neighborhood resource officers and replace dated firefighting equipment.

Brown said Tuesday some of those investments would have been necessary with or without the tax increase, adding that if voters had shot down the proposal in November, the money would have had to come out of the rest of the city’s budget, including through a reduction of positions.

Despite limiting the number of outright layoffs, the biennial budget approved Monday did have a net reduction of 23 city positions, primarily by closing vacancies, said Matt Boston, the city’s chief financial officer.

“There’s been hundreds of positions added to mayors’ proposed budgets over the last 10 years, and this is the only budget I’ve seen in the last decade where positions were actually removed from the budget,” Boston said.