Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian W. Clark and Amparo D.L.P. Carreon-Minjares, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin F. Raudszus and Snoofey E, Cabag-Iran, both of Spokane.

Samuel J. Hilkemeyer and Jeannie C. Worrell, both of Spokane.

Sterling J. Shephard and Kendall N. Gehrman, both of Spokane.

Robert W. Cline, of Spokane Valley, and Shyenne N. Sherlock, of Spokane.

Shaun M.J. Jackman and Suzanne E. Edwards, both of Spokane.

Carver D.L. Trout and Shannon N. Kennedy, both of Spokane.

Scott C. Newman, of Post Falls, and Toni L. Pritchard, of South Wales, United Kingdom.

Carter M. Pignone and Kenya A. Perez, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacoby S. Robinson and Alivia R. Swaney, both of Spokane.

Raul A. Olvera and Daisy M. Ortega, both of Spokane Valley.

Austin W. Parent and Kate L. Harthan, both of Spokane Valley.

Corey E. Larson and Lucy N. Siebert, both of Spokane Valley.

Shaun M. Stone and Leslie M. Hockett, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Community Frameworks v. Robert Stine, restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Daniel Siffing, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. Amanda Thomas, restitution of premises.

Decehcc VII Investments LLC, et al. v. Michael Rosson, restitution of premises.

Ponderosa Ventures The Landing LLC v. Chelsea Hammerstorm, restitution of premises.

Sapphire Hospitality LLC v. Jordan D. Emond, restitution of premises.

Meihong Zhong v. John Lund, et al., restitution of premises.

Susan L. Hicks v. Medstar Cabulance Inc., et al, seeking damages for injuries from motor vehicle incident.

Divine Corporation v. C. Cruz Transport LLC, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dupey, Curtis and Dawn

Yamaguchi, Michelle R. and Derek E.

Fouad, Sofia and Guillot, Tylor

Baysinger, Dennis W. and Leighann C.

Wilson, James O. and Garman, Jennifer B.

Fillius, Destiny and Shai

Bopp, Leslie and Nicolaus

Murphy, Margo L. and Michael L.

Robb, Bryan G. and Everette, Krishana H.

Ellsworth, Ashley E. and Shaun A.

Bowers, Cynthia N. and Jordan, Thomas C.

Roberts, Tracy M. and Matthew A.

Acosta, Katlyn T. and David

Carbury, Breanna L. and Miller-Ray, Timothy J.

Mendez, Erika R. and Mendez-Perez, Jose J.

Breeden, Kendle J. and Ayers, Ryan T.

Hawthorne, Nicholas J. and Quayle, Taryn A.

Yarber, Courtney and Christopher

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael L. Raczykowski, 59; $653 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Shayna M. Smith, 24; $660 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 12 months probation, first-degree negligent driving.

Yohannes P. Repsold, 25; $858.32 fine, 180 days electronic home monitoring, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Gabrielle Espinoza, 26; 13 days in jail with 13 days credit or time served, 12 months probation, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cody A. DeWitt, 31; 137 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault, third-degree driving with license suspended and third-degree theft.

Alyssa A. Ellsworth, 19 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree theft.

Mercedes A. Finley, 26; 120 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance, second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Chelcia S. Frelo, 39; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock and driving while intoxicated.

Joshua T.C. Fury, 29; 18 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass and public use of a known controlled substance.

Sabra M. Grogan, 16; two days in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving, hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle and possession or consumption of liquor by a minor.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Michael F. McGann, 47; 27 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal trespass.

Timothy M. Milner, 55; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael L. Pinkham, 31; 91 days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a known controlled substance.

Rena L. Reed, 45; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Daniel C. Sampson, 41; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Krestian B. Wagner, 27; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of false statement to public servant.

Kaden G.A. White, 22; 60 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of possession of a known counterfeit substance, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.