Commentary: As Kirk Cousins struggles, why is ex-UW QB Michael Penix Jr. on the sideline?

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – On Dec. 8, 2023, four men posed for photos at the Marriott Marquis in New York, sharing a stage with college football’s most coveted stiff-arm. Each of the four finalists touched a tip of the Heisman Trophy, wearing similar smiles and dissimilar sweatsuits, a day before the award’s winner would be crowned.

On Dec. 8, 2024, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. recorded four catches for 49 yards in the Arizona Cardinals’ 30-18 home loss to the Seahawks. Quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix both enjoyed bye weeks, boasting identical 8-5 records and increasingly realistic rookie of the year hopes.

In the Atlanta Falcons’ 42-21 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Michael Penix Jr. didn’t play.

Instead, Kirk Cousins – who signed a four-year, $180 million contract last offseason – completed 23 of 37 passes (62.2%) and threw for 344 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions in the Falcons’ fourth consecutive flop. That descent doubles as the most catastrophic stretch of Cousins’ 13-year career – featuring 62.4% on completions, 1,068 passing yards, zero touchdowns, eight interceptions and four fumbles.

When asked Monday to pinpoint the Falcons’ fatal flaw, first-year coach Raheem Morris said: “The biggest thing, when we talk about overall production, is the turnovers. The turnovers in the National Football League will absolutely kill you.”

Cousins – who leads the NFL in interceptions (15) and fumbles (12) – has been downright disastrous of late.

In the Falcons’ four-game funk, its fading passer has particularly wilted in the red zone (4 for 16, 21 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, NFL-worst 3.3 QBR) and against pressure (9 for 24, 114 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions, eight sacks, NFL-worst 3.7 QBR), according to ESPN.

Penix, meanwhile, continues to wait his turn.

But why is he still waiting?

“We’ve got to find a way to snap out of it and really go,” Morris said Monday. “Kirk has earned a lot in this league, and I think he’s trying to earn it every single day. I’ve got a lot of respect for how he goes about his process, how he learns, how he reads, how he thinks, how he does everything. For us it’s going to be his opportunity to go out there and right the ship (against the Raiders on Monday night). We’ve got to give him that opportunity. He’s earned it.”

Cue the contradictions, as the next question concerned former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, who may start for the Raiders against Atlanta on Monday.

“Great young man. Great person,” Morris said. “Obviously, he’s got a unique talent, with arm talent. Just like all these young quarterbacks, they need opportunities to go out there and play.”

Great young man. Great person. Obviously, he’s got a unique talent, with arm talent.

Does that sound like anyone you watched for two years at Washington?

Even so, Penix’s opportunity remains out of reach. The 24-year-old rookie has appeared in two games this fall, completing 3 of 5 passes for 38 yards. While he waits (and waits and waits), Daniels and Nix – both Day 1 starters – have emerged as rookie of the year front-runners for the Commanders and Broncos, respectively, guiding downtrodden franchises to the precipice of the playoffs.

• Daniels: 13 games, 69.6% completions, 2,819 pass yards, 15 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 590 rush yards, six rushing touchdowns.

• Nix: 13 games, 63.8% completions, 2,842 pass yards, 17 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, 304 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns.

Of course, there are other considerations here. If Atlanta hopes to trade Cousins this offseason (and rid itself of his $27.5 million guaranteed base salary in 2025), the 36-year-old must prove he still can play. Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot may also prefer to avoid the embarrassment associated with betting big on an aging quarterback with a torn Achilles tendon, then folding nine months later.

Admittedly, the plan was always for Penix – the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft – to serve as understudy while Cousins operates the offense.

But which quarterback gives the 6-7 Falcons – who trail the Buccaneers by a game in the ghastly NFC South – the best opportunity to play postseason football for the first time since 2017?

As someone who saw Penix fit footballs into microscopic windows for two seasons in Seattle, who watched the persevering senior pace the nation in passing in 2022 and 2023, who read the names of every teammate etched inside a purple Heisman suit lined with leadership … it’s difficult to believe Penix does not deserve an opportunity.

“I have no hesitations in what our young man’s been doing and how he’s been preparing and the things he’s ready to do,” Morris said of Penix on Monday.

If Cousins craters again Monday night, a change must be made.