Opening gifts from the Christmas Bureau wouldn’t be the same without the cozy pajamas that organizations work hard to donate

Shelbie Clement, right, helps to sort donated pajamas with other volunteers Monday, Dec. 9, 2024 at the Spokane Fair and Expo Center as the staff prepares for the opening of the annual Christmas Bureau, a effort of Catholic Charities, The Spokesman-Review and Volunteers of America to give a new toy and a book to each child and a grocery voucher to each family. Pajamas are a recent addition to the gift lineup and the supply will only last part of the Bureau’s run. Clement is a nurse at Providence Holy Family Hospital and some of the donations come from hospital staff. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 27 in order to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 30. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 30.

For adults, bring photo identification and proof of address, such as a bill or a lease agreement. For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 14 Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Dec. 19. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, Dec. 17 Monday, Tuesday and Dec. 18. Closed Sunday , Dec. 15 .

Keeping count of the hundreds of pairs of pajamas coming into the Christmas Bureau Tuesday morning proved to be an impossible job as the volunteers tasked with sorting tried to stay on top of the influx.

The Christmas Bureau is a joint effort by Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide grocery store vouchers to those in need, along with a toy and a book for each child in the home.

In years past, there were several small pajama drives, but this year organizers made a big push to recruit new churches, schools and businesses to the effort in the hopes of collecting enough pajamas for all the younger children.

The bureau opens to recipients on Thursday, and volunteers have spent this week unpacking boxes of books and toys in addition to sorting pajamas.

St. Thomas More Catholic School Principal Jim McCollum dropped off more than 300 pairs of pajamas Tuesday.

His school got started in the pajama drive last year, after a new teacher who used to work at St. Mary’s Catholic School suggested it. St. Mary’s, along with St. John Vianney Catholic School, was one of two schools that had been doing a Christmas Bureau pajama drive for many years.

“Our eighth-graders jumped on it and loved it,” McCollum said. “Now it’s a new tradition.”

They launched a friendly rivalry with Assumption Catholic School, which held a pajama drive for the first time this year.

“Our goal as a school was Assumption plus 1,” he said.

Among those helping sort the pajamas was a group of volunteers from Providence Health Care, the third longtime pajama drive partner. Sarah Karis said she signed up to come help out at the bureau for her third year in a row before the list filled up.

“You have to sign up really fast,” she said.

Karis said she likes the opportunity to serve the community.

“It’s part of our mission,” she said. “It’s a large event. There’s a lot of help needed to pull this off successfully. They wouldn’t be able to do this without the help of volunteers. It’s also fun and they provide coffee.”

Last year, the bureau served 13,123 children. Quite a few of those were teenagers. The decision was made to focus on children’s sizes in the pajama drives in the hopes that every young child will get a pair, said Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany. She estimated that more than 4,500 pairs had been donated as of Tuesday morning, with more set to arrive.

“That’s way more than we’ve ever had before,” she said.

Participating pajama drive organizations include All Saints Catholic School, St. John Vianney, St. Mary’s, St. Thomas More, Assumption Catholic School, Providence Health Care, Plese Realty, Summit Spokane, Garco, Volex/Servatron, Ignitium, Incyte Labs, Velocity Clinical Research, Spokane Racquet Club and the Knights of Columbus and Catholic Daughters groups at Assumption Parish.

Also on Tuesday, Mike and Chris Huie stopped by to drop off a box of wooden cars and trucks that he carved.

Chris Huie has volunteered at the bureau for five years and knew of the effort to collect hand-carved wooden toy cars and trucks to give out as extra gifts while supplies last. She convinced her husband, who had never made trucks before, to give it a try.

“Mostly, I’ve been doing projects for the grandkids,” he said.

Mike Huie created several types of cars and trucks, including dump trucks.

“The dump beds were the hard part,” he said of the beds that can be raised and lowered.

As he added his to the growing pile of boxes containing carved wooden toys, he pulled a few out of other boxes to examine closely, getting ideas for next year. There were standard cars, but there were also tractors and cement trucks with mixers that spin.

Like many other crafters, he left his cars unpainted so that the children who bring them home can paint and decorate them how they like.

Donations

An uptick in donations has brought in $37,162, making the year-to-date total $190,902.68. As Christmas draws nearer, there is still a long way to go to meet the goal of raising $600,000.

Sara Weaver-Lundberg donated $10,000 via PayPal.

John T. Murphy donated $5,000.

The Spokane Regional Plan Center donated $3,000. “Since 1994, the Spokane Regional Plan Center and its members have been proud to donate to this most worthy cause; this year with the enclosed check we continue that tradition,” reads a letter signed by board chair Todd Gropp. “We hope all those in the community that are considering a donation keep in mind the families and children these donations benefit. They are not faceless causes thousands of miles away, but rather our own neighbors and the need this year is greater than ever before as many face continued financial and health challenges.

“We hope you meet your goal and appreciate the dedication of all those working at the Christmas Bureau, for they make the program a reality. Giving what you can, no matter how big or small the donation, epitomizes the true spirit of Christmas and provides a blessing for those in need within our community.”

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $1,500. Christopher Goddard doanted $1,050 via PayPal. Tom Bryant contributed $1,000 via PayPal, as did Don McCabe.

An anonymous donor sent $750 via PayPal, writing, “God has richly blessed us and we are passing that along. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas!” An anonymous donor gave $600 via PayPal, writing, “Have been supporting this for years. Thanks for making a happier Christmas for so many kids!”

James and Deborah Repp, of Spokane, donated $500.

Paul May, of Greenacres, sent $500. Roger and Patricia Flint, of Spokane, gave $500, as did David and Karen Crouse of Hauser. Steven and Linda Swartley, of Spokane, donated $500, as did Marilyn Frei of Spokane.

Geraldine Chalich gave $500 via PayPal. Eileen Thorpe gave $400 via PayPal.

Jack and Kathleen Ossello, of Spokane, donated $350, $100 of which is in honor of Kathy Lackie’s birthday.

An anonymous Colbert donor sent $300, writing, “Thank you for doing this.” Peggy and James Ellingson, of Colbert, contributed $300. Phebe Thompson gave $300 via PayPal. Dorie Berger donated $300 via PayPal “in loving memory of dad, Don Kelly, a longtime volunteer at the Christmas Bureau.”

An anonymous retired newspaper employee gave $295, writing, “I am sending a larger donation this year because of the greater need.”

Nancy Edwards, of Spokane Valley, gave $250. Brian and Murlaine Steckler, of Spokane, contributed $250 “in memory of our deceased parents, William A. and Francis V. Steckler and Robert A. and Johnnie L. Anderson. We also thank the many volunteers who generously donate their time and energy toward this worthwhile charity. Merry Christmas to all.”

Alexis and John Chasse, of Newman Lake, donated $200. L. Deanne Boutz, of Spokane, gave $200. Mary Lou and Emmett Arndt, of Spokane, contributed $200, writing, “Holiday wishes to all the volunteers and families sharing the blessings!” Kenneth Hill, of Spokane, gave $200. Kristi and Jay Sciuchetti donated $200 via PayPal, as did Michael Hinnen. Linda Greene sent $200 via PayPal, as did Kay Brightman. Phyllis Worden sent $200 via PayPal, as did Dan Muhm and Cathy Nemmert.

Stephen and Debra Piper, of Spokane, donated $175. An anonymous Spokane Valley donor gave $160. Another anonymous donor contributed $150 via PayPal.

Naomi Franklin, of Spokane, gave $125. The Spokane Transit Authority Employee Advisory Council donated $125.

Connie McBride, of Spokane, donated $100. M. and Barbara Traynor, of Spokane, contributed $100. John and Charlotte Sullivan, of Honolulu, donated $100 in honor of Charles and Opal McCoy. Kristin and Michael Nester, of Cheney, gave $100, as did John and Connie Overdorff of Otis Orchards.

Colleen Striegel, of Spokane, donated $100. “Thanks to everyone who makes this fine tradition successful for 78 years!” she wrote. “I’m happy to support this community-wide event. This gift is in remembrance of Shaun O’L Higgins, one of the superstars at The Spokesman-Review. Merry Christmas!”

Patricia and Jim Lynass, of Spokane, contributed $100, writing, “Thank you for all you do for so many! Merry Christmas.” Jacquelin and John Richardson, of Spokane, gave $100. Colleen Warner, of Spokane, donated $100, writing, “Thanks for all you do.” Beverly Hayes, of Nine Mile Falls, sent $100.

Mary Kate and James Jones, of Spokane, contributed $100, as did Christel Aigner, of Spokane. Marlene and Jim McBride, of Nine Mile Falls, sent $100. Nadine and Tom Jones, of Spokane, donated $100 “In memory of our daughter and sister, Lori Jones Ormond. Thank you for making Christmas for families.”

The following donors each sent $100 via PayPal; Eddy Nagashima, Reinhard Foerg, Duanita Higgins, Hans Bynagle, Amy Lutz, Lisa McFaul, an anonymous donor, Thomas Ryan, Jo Ann, Doug Dominey and Dana McPhee. Judy Colbert donated $100 via PayPal “in memory of my husband, Lonny Colbert, who loved Christmas.”

Katherine and Patrick Harper, of Spokane, sent $100. James Walesby, of Spokane, gave $100. Michael Newell donated $100 via PayPal “in memory of our mom, Gretchen Gilbert.” John and Ann Stocum contributed $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you for your hard work to help the community year after year.”

Joe Jovanovich gave $100 via PayPal, writing, “You folks are the best of the best.” Dana Parker donated $100 via PayPal, writing, “Thank you so much for all you do to make Christmas a little brighter. Each year my friend and I make a charitable donation in lieu of exchanging gifts. This year I am donating to the SR Christmas Fund in honor of my dear friend Sandy Michalec.”

Deborah and Barry Cross, of Spokane, donated $100. “Thank you for your yearly efforts to make the new year a happy and safe one for all the folks that need that added level of support, especially now during the Christmas season,” they wrote. “We are proud to contribute this year as we have the past several years. As before, the Cross family would like this donation to be made in the memory of Ryan A. Cross. Thanks again for your and all the volunteers’ efforts this season.”

Gary Van Asses sent $100 via PayPal in memory of Tana Van Assen.

An anonymous Spokane Valley donor gave $92.

An anonymous donor sent $80. Susan Stowell gave $75 via PayPal, as did Kristopher Hearrean.

Molly Hannan, of Spokane, donated $60.

Charles and Mary Ellen Steen, of Liberty Lake, gave $50. Mike and Dorothy McMurtery, of Spokane, contributed $50. An anonymous donor gave $50 via PayPal. Judith Morton donated $50 via PayPal. An anonymous donor also gave $50 via PayPal “in memory of Mac and Bernie.” Nancy Elmore donated $50 via PayPal.

Carol Stolp sent $50 via PayPal “in honor of my dad, Lanny Stolp.”

The Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration, of Spokane, donated $25, writing, “I thank you for helping to sponsor the Christmas Bureau each year!” Nancy Martin, of Spokane, sent $25. William and Deborah Schneider, of Spokane, gave $25, as did Cheryl Scheideman of Spokane.

Ruthie Dearing gave $25 via PayPal, as did Gordon Radford.