Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. Cady and Megan B. Seaholm, both of Spokane.

Serhii Tsybenko and Anna Arutyunova, both of Rexburg, Idaho.

Kristopher J.K. Hao and Nicole M. Stenzel, both of Spokane Valley.

Ivan J. Sanchez-Hernandez and Araceli Rodriguez, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan R. Crownover and Rylie A.W. Chuitt, both of Spokane.

Donte L. Haile, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Saneisha S. Palmer, of Spokane.

Andrea J. Banzer and Lilia S. Burks, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Zender and Kristy A. Kvam, both of Liberty Lake.

Will T. Bailey, of Brownsboro, Texas, and Lisa M. Welk, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Nobuyama Investment Properties III LLC v. Matthew Luu, restitution of premises.

Jeremy Vargas, et al. v. Earl D. Maine, restitution of premises.

JD Wolfe LLC v. Jesse Lanet, restitution of premises.

Sapphire Hospitality LLC v. Thomas Swartzfager, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Jacob Hunton, restitution of premises.

Lanzce Douglass Property Managment Inc. v. Abraham E. Green, et al., restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Sherry Garcia, et al., restitution of premises.

Liberty Lake RV Campground LLC v. Maria J. McConnel, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Justin Byers, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Joeber Jackson, restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Stacy Anderson, et al., restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Donica Leit, restitution of premises.

Ridpath Club Apartments LLC v. Michael Stephens, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Tony Noble, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Daniel H. Bergmann, money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Juan D. Chona-Escobar, money claimed owed.

North Idaho Credit Corp v. Skyline Homes LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Devon D. Benson, et al., money claimed owed.

Numerica Credit Union v. Janet D. Anderson, money claimed owed.

Alexandra Moss v. Fernando Camargo, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Luis M. Perez, money claimed owed.

Inland Restoration Inc. v. Air Pros Washington LLP, money claimed owed.

The Estate of Carole S. Adams v. State of Washington Department of Licensing, seeking quiet title.

VP Mars Trust v. Megan Crouch, money claimed owed.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Christina M. Palmieri, money claimed owed.

Discover Bank v. Karen E. Keith, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Chad Tobius, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Heather B. Nelson, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Crystal Hines, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Sterling Lipscomb, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Andrey A. Bovdyr, money claimed owed.

Byron Bokma v. Kori J. Jenkins, restitution of premises.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Enila Moreang, et al., restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Christina Banzer, et al., restitution of premises.

Kali J. Bolddebuck v. John-Michael Harris, seeking damages for injuries from motor vehicle incident.

Rocket Mortgage LLC v. Amy E. Klante, et al., foreclosure.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lund, Casie R. and Ricky D.

Almahmound, Areej and Alfandi, Mohammad

Lambert, Katie L. and Jacob A.

Mayorga, Fabiola and Saul

Pippin, Anna C. and Adam M.

Collins, Keri and Kevin

Legal separations granted

Domitrovich, Kimberley D. and Mark A.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Patricia M. Short, 36; $1,494.34 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Spenser D. Sebastian, 36; $1,710.50 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Richard L. Fijewski, 58; 90 days electronic home monitoring, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jared B. Frye, 46; 67 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, protection order violation and possession of a known counterfeit substance.

William M.H. Gunion, 31; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joan M. Mejia, 37; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Carissa J. Neher, 41; 16 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jake M. Victor, 31; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.