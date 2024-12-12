Bob Maxwell: Legislature must address schools’ financial crisis

By Bob Maxwell

As the 2025 legislative session approaches, Washington’s public education system stands at a precipice. The financial instability afflicting our school districts has escalated into a full-blown crisis that threatens the quality of education for more than 1 million students across the state. This is a defining moment. The time for legislators to address this burgeoning crisis is now; further delay is not an option.

Over the past year, school districts across Washington have faced unprecedented financial challenges, with an increasing number of school districts struggling financially. Essential programs have been cut, dedicated educators and staff have been laid off, and resources have been stretched beyond their limits. These are not localized issues. They represent a statewide crisis impacting urban, suburban and rural districts alike. The constitutional mandate to provide ample funding for the education of every child in Washington is under siege, and without immediate intervention, an entire generation of students will bear the consequences.

The Washington Association of School Administrators has identified three critical areas known as the “Big 3” that demand immediate and substantial legislative action to stabilize our schools and secure the future of public education in Washington:

Special education funding

In the 2022-23 school year, school districts faced a staggering $529.8 million shortfall in special education funding. This deficit has forced districts to make impossible choices, compromising the education and well-being of our most vulnerable students. Current funding is grossly inadequate. Fully funding special education is not just a fiscal responsibility; it is a legal and moral imperative.

Materials, supplies and operating costs

Inflation has driven operational costs, including fuel, food, electricity and insurance premiums to record highs. Meanwhile, state funding has failed to keep pace with these escalating costs, leaving districts unable to cover even basic necessities. School districts are being asked to do more with less, and it is unsustainable. The funding formula must be adjusted to reflect today’s economic realities before these financial pressures further erode our schools’ ability to operate effectively.

Pupil transportation

Washington’s outdated and underfunded transportation formula jeopardizes reliable access to education for all students across the state. Without immediate reform, countless children, particularly those in rural and underserved areas, will lack the means to attend school, exacerbating inequities that already exist. A modernized and adequately funded transportation system is essential to ensure that every child has access to education, allowing them to attend school consistently, participate in learning, and benefit from the resources and opportunities necessary for their academic and personal growth.

Addressing these critical issues goes beyond dollars and cents, it is a matter of justice, equity and compliance with our state’s highest law. Article IX, Section 1 of the Washington State Constitution explicitly states: “It is the paramount duty of the state to make ample provision for the education of all children residing within its borders.” Fulfilling this duty requires the Legislature to fully fund special education, adjust MSOC allocations to meet today’s economic reality, and reform the pupil transportation funding formula to ensure every student can access the education they deserve.

The consequences of inaction are dire. Without immediate and decisive action, our schools will face overcrowded classrooms, the elimination of essential programs, and a devastating erosion of special education services. This is simply unacceptable. Our students deserve better.

As the 2025 legislative session begins, I call upon our legislators to prioritize education, fulfill their constitutional obligation, and provide the critical resources our schools so desperately need to succeed. The future of Washington’s children and the strength of our school communities depends on it.

Bob Maxwell is superintendent of the Pullman School District and is currently serving as president of the Washington Association of School Administrators.