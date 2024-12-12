On the air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Denver NBATV
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Indiana at Nebraska Fox 28
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: Brigham Young at Washington State ESPN+
Combat Sports, Mixed Martial Arts
6 p.m.: Invicta FC CBS Sports
Football, college
6 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State ESPN
Golf
2 a.m.: DP: Alfred Dunhill Championship (second round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational (first round) Golf
Soccer, men’s NCAA Tournament
2 p.m.: Vermont at Denver ESPNU
4:30 p.m.: Marshall at Ohio State ESPNU
Volleyball, NCAA Tournamnet
10 a.m.: Texas vs. Creighton ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Marquette vs. Penn State ESPN2
4 p.m.: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Dayton vs. Nebraska ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: BYU at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Seattle 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA Emirates Cup
1:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee . TNT
5:30 p.m.: Semifinal: Houston vs. Oklahoma City ABC
Basketball, college men
8 a.m.: Memphis at Clemson ESPN2
9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Purdue CBS
9:30 a.m.: Coppin State at Penn State Big Ten
10 a.m.: Ohio State at Auburn ESPN2
10 a.m.: Wichita State at DePaul FS1
11 a.m.: Tulsa at Central Florida ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Fordham at Bryant CBS Sports
11:30 a.m.: Wisconsin at Butler Big Ten
Noon: UCLA at Arizona ESPN2
Noon: Seton Hall at Rutgers Fox 28
12:15 p.m.: N.C. State at Kansas ESPN
1 p.m.: La Salle at North Carolina KSKN
1 p.m.: Louisiana State at Southern Methodist ESPNU
2 p.m.: Missouri State at Washington State ESPN+
2 p.m.: St. Bonaventure at Providence CBS Sports
2:15 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Illinois Fox 28
3 p.m.: McNeese at Mississippi State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Marquette at Dayton CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. UConn Fox 28
5 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State ESPNU
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+
2 p.m.: Kentucky at Purdue Big Ten
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington Big Ten
Combat Sports, UFC
4:20 p.m.: Ramon Taveras vs. Davey Grant ESPN2
8 p.m.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Vitor Petrino ESPN2
8:30 p.m.: Bruno Silva vs. Manel Kape ESPN2
9 p.m.: Billy Quarantillo vs. Cub Swanson ESPN2
9:30 p.m.: Joaquin Buckley vs. Colby Covington ESPN2
Football, college
9 a.m.: Jackson State at South Carolina State ABC
9 a.m.: Incarnate Word at South Dakota State ESPN
Noon: Navy vs. Army CBS
Noon: UC Davis at South Dakota ESPN+
12:30 p.m.: Mercer at North Dakota State ABC
Golf
1:30 a.m.: DP: Alfred Dunhill Championship (third round) Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational (second round) Golf
Noon: PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational (second round) ………. NBC
Hockey, NHL
6 p.m.: Nashville at Colorado CBS
Soccer, club men
4:30 a.m.: EFL: Queens Park at Bristol City CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: Leicester City at Newcastle USA
7 a.m: EFL: Cambridge at Wrexham CBS Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Nottingham NBC
Soccer, club women
4 p.m.: USL Super League: Spokane at Tampa Bay Peacock
Volleyball, NCAA Tournament
2 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Pittsburgh ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Louisville Regional (TBD) ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
1:30 p.m.: Missouri St. at Washington State…. 920-AM / 100.7-FM
5 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. UConn 590-AM / 96.1-FM
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Army vs. Navy 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 92.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Prince George at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, NBA
Noon: G League: Greensboro at Westchester NBATV
5:30 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State NBATV
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: Nebraska-Omaha at Iowa State CBS Sports
11 a.m.: New Orleans at Iowa Big Ten
1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Northwestern Big Ten
3 p.m.: Stephen F. Austin at Oregon Big Ten
4 p.m.: UC San Diego at Idaho ESPN+
5 p.m.: Montana State at USC Big Ten
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Iowa at Michigan State Big Ten
10 a.m.: N.C. State at Louisville ABC
11 a.m.: West Virginia at Temple ESPN2
Noon: Saint Martin’s at Washington State ESPN+
Noon: Penn State at Kansas ESPNU
1 p.m.: Utah State at Idaho ESPN+
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Kansas City at Cleveland CBS
10 a.m.: Washington at New Orleans Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Detroit CBS
1:25 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Seattle NBC
Golf
1:30 p.m.: DP: Alfred Dunhill Championship (final round) Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational (third round) Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: Grant Thornton Invitational (third round) NBC
Volleyball, NCAA Tournament
Noon: Lincoln Regional (TBD) ABC
5:30 p.m.: University Park Regional (TBD) ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
Noon: Saint Martin’s at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
3 p.m.: Green Bay at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change