Seattle paralegal among three people from WA pardoned by Biden

By Jim Brunner Seattle Times

Dec. 12—President Joe Biden pardoned three people from Washington state for nonviolent drug offenses as part of his sweeping order Thursday granting 39 pardons and nearly 1,500 commutations — the largest single-day act of clemency in modern history.

Terence Anthony Jackson, 36, of Seattle, was pardoned for a federal felony conviction for selling cocaine when he was 23 years old. In the years since, he has gone to college and worked as a paralegal — developing skills he put to use in securing the pardon.

Jackson got the welcome news while vacationing in Mexico.

“Just because you have a felony, your life isn’t over,” Jackson said in a phone interview Thursday morning. He said he gives a “pep talk” to others facing criminal sentences, advising them “don’t let it define you.”

Jackson said he’d worked hard to put his conviction behind him, obtaining a college degree and working toward a law degree. Unable to find an attorney to file a petition seeking a pardon, he did it himself.

“That adds to my legal résumé, pushing through a presidential pardon by yourself,” he said.

Jackson was arrested in October 2012 after an undercover law enforcement officer bought crack cocaine from him on several occasions, federal court records show. He pleaded guilty to a single count of “conspiracy to distribute cocaine base” and faced a sentence under federal guidelines of at least five years in prison and up to 40 years. But U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly sentenced him to six months house arrest and five years of supervised release.

“I honestly got hella lucky,” he said, as it was his first criminal offense and the judge was willing “to take a chance on me.”

In announcing Jackson’s pardon, the White House said his sentence would have been shorter had he been sentenced under current laws.

“In the years since his release, Jackson has worked in the legal industry and is pursuing a degree while he works full-time. In addition to studying, Mr. Jackson has volunteered in his community, including as a barber to children in need. He is described by those who know him as dependable and caring and as someone who always tries to help others,” the White House said in its announcement.

Two other Washington residents also were pardoned by Biden on Thursday.

Rosetta Jean Davis, 60, from Colville, Stevens County, was pardoned for nonviolent drug offenses, the White House said. After serving her sentence, Davis “has maintained steady employment, including by working as a peer supporter for those struggling with substance abuse,” according to the White House.

Russell Thomas Portner, 74, from Toutle, Cowlitz County, also was pardoned for nonviolent drug offenses. Portner served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, receiving medals including a Bronze Star. “Since his conviction, he married, raised four children, operated a successful business, and developed a reputation for charitable generosity and community service,” the White House said in its announcement.

In addition to the 39 pardons announced Thursday, Biden also commuted the sentences of 1,499 people. Those people had been placed on home confinement during the COVID-19 pandemic and “successfully reintegrated into their families and communities.”

It was not immediately apparent how many were from Washington based on the list released by the White House.

The mass commutations were the largest single act of clemency in modern history. The actions “build on the President’s record of criminal justice reform to help reunite families, strengthen communities, and reintegrate individuals back into society,” the White House said in a news release.

The actions followed Biden’s controversial decision to issue a broad pardon for his son, Hunter, who was prosecuted for gun and tax crimes. Biden pardoned his son after repeatedly saying he would not. He is also reportedly considering preemptive pardons to figures who investigated President-elect Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election out of concern they may face retribution when Trump takes office again in January.