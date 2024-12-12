The Christmas Bureau opens today with toys galore, good cheer and long lines

Toy room supervisor Jan House leads a group of volunteers through orientation Wednesday at The Christmas Bureau. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

If you’d like us to send you a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Online: Visit www.christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate button. Donations must be made by Dec. 27 in order to allow time for processing.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. by Dec. 30. Please mark prominently, CHRISTMAS FUND. If you would like a receipt sent to you, include your mailing address or email address.

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210. Donations must be received by Dec. 30.

For adults, bring photo identification and proof of address, such as a bill or a lease agreement. For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Times and dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 12, 13, 14 Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Dec. 19. From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 16-18 Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Closed Sunday , Dec. 15 .

The doors of the Christmas Bureau open to the public Thursday morning at 10 .

The bureau, located at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center at 404 N. Havana, is a collaboration bewteen Catholic Charities, Volunteers of America and The Spokesman-Review to provide a grocery store vouchers, books and toys for those in need at Christmas .

There are also small extras, such as stuffed animals from the Spokane Chiefs Teddy Bear toss, pajamas collected by churches and businesses, and small wooden cars and trucks made by local crafters that are given out as long as supplies last.

The gifts received at the Christmas Bureau are sometimes the only ones that a child will get at Christmas, making the annual effort a crucial resource for some.

It takes more than 300 volunteers to pull it off, and many of them gathered at the fairgrounds Wednesday for an orientation session about what is to come.

“We think there’s going to be a greater need this year,” Christmas Bureau coordinator Heidi Meany said.

Kassi Kain, Vice President of Community Relations at Catholic Charities, thanked the volunteers for their efforts: “This event cannot happen without you,” she said. “I just want to say thank you.”

The Christmas Bureau, in its 78th year, brings great joy, Kain said.

“This is the time of year my face starts to hurt from smiling so much,” she said.

Meany encouraged volunteers to greet the bureau recipients with smiles and kindness, even though not everyone will be having their best day.

It can be hard for recipients to be in a good mood after standing in line for hours during busy times, sometimes in the cold, Meany said.

“We try to meet our clients where they’re at,” she said. “We want them to have the very best experience while they’re here. It is very much an emphasis for us.”

New volunteers received tours of the bureau and instructions on what to do to help recipients. Toy room supervisor Jan House told her volunteers that the ages of the children in each home don’t matter, only the number of children does. Parents are able to pick out a toddler toy for an infant, for example.

“We don’t care about the age,” she said. “They can pick whatever they want. It’s the number of gifts.”

New volunteer Linda Devlin said she’s looking forward to helping out this year.

“A friend of mine volunteered here last year,” she said. “I’m really excited to do the toy room.”

As she listened to House speak, Devlin marveled at the quality of toys spread out over the tables.

“I’m getting ideas for my own grandkids,” she said.

Donations

Christmas is less than two weeks away, and time is growing short to meet this year’s goal of raising $600,000 to pay for grocery store vouchers, toys and books for thousands of families who need assistance at Christmas. New donations of $20,031 have brought the year-to-date total to $210,933.68.

An anonymous Spokane donor gave $10,100, writing, “Thanks to all the volunteers and happy holidays.”

Challenger Pipe and Steel, of Spokane Valley, donated $2,000. “As we close out 2024, Challenger Pipe and Steel would like to thank our customers and community partners for a successful year by donating to the Spokesman-Review Christmas Bureau Fund,” wrote CEO Randy Hurst. “Our team at Challenger Pipe and Steel would like to thank all the volunteers of the Christmas Bureau and hope this donation might allow some less fortunate members of our community to have a brighter holiday season.”

Valerie and Mark Sonderen, of Spokane, donated $1,000. “We appreciate all the joy the Christmas Bureau gives to our community at Christmas and through the year,” they wrote. Dave Troyke donated $1,000, as did an anonymous donor.

Matt and Megan Steinhilber, of Spokane, sent $601, with $1 coming from 7-year-old Rebecca Steinhilber.

Thomas Caswell, of Spokane, sent $500. Petty and Robert Franks, of Spokane, donated $500 “in memory of Sandi Kruse and Brad Moeller.” Mark and Kathy Casey contributed $500. The Harsell Family Trust, of Spokane, sent $500.

Neal and Joann Skaufel and family donated $305 “in loving memory of Marion Skaufel.”

Lloyd and Joye Gill, of Spokane, gave $250, writing, “Let there be peace on Earth.” William and Cynthia Jonz, of Spokane, contributed $250.

Annette LaCombe, of Spokane, donated $200. Lois Havlicek, of Liberty Lake, contributed $200. An anonymous Spokane donor gave $200 in memory of Monsignor Frank Bach. Jonel and Ryan Medley, of Liberty Lake, donated $200.

Donald and Patricia Campbell, of Spokane, sent $150.

Don and Vicki Gorder, of Buckeye, Arizona, donated $100. Bob and Dorothy Yohe, of Spirit Lake, also gave $100. “We are happy to make this donation in memory of our son, Kenneth Anderson,” they wrote. “Thank you for all the work you do to make Christmas better for those in need.”

An anonymous Colbert donor contributed $100, writing, “Merry Christmas! Thank you for all you do!” Julie Peck, of Spokane, gave $100. An anonymous donor gave $100.

Barry Newberry, of Spokane, gave $50, writing, “Thank you to everyone there at the fairgrounds. You all make it happen.”

Mary DiValentino, of Nine Mile Falls, donated $25.