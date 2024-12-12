The Collector: Kevin King’s passion for ‘Star Wars’ evident inside and outside his home

Kevin King has a large collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia, collectibles, autographs, toys and ephemera that dates back to the first movie, which he saw as a kid in 1977. His home is now full of his collection, some of which is authenticated movie-used props, costume or special effects pieces. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

We want to hear about what you collect and why. Email Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

When you Google Kevin King’s address, it pops up as “Star Wars Christmas Spectacular,” so there isn’t any mystery about this collector’s passion.

From a one-of-a-kind furry Chewbacca to C-3PO and R2-D2 in a Land Speeder, each year King decks his lawn with characters and creatures from a galaxy far, far away.

King believes his collection of “Star Wars” airblown inflatables is the largest in the galaxy.

“I have 80 inflatables, and there’s 40 outside now,” he said.

With music, lights and surprise appearances by “Star Wars” characters, the house is a must-see during the holidays.

The outdoor décor, however, is just a fraction of King’s collection.

“I was a fan before the movie came out,” he said. “Marvel comics had released a few issues.”

While vacationing in Seattle with his family, they drove by a theater advertising the first film. The kids begged to see it, and their parents agreed.

“We only went to drive-in movies,” King said. “This was the only movie my whole family saw together in a theater.”

He still has those original comics, but his collection has grown into thousands of items from kitschy things like “Return of the Jedi” nightlights and banks to iconic bits of cinema history, including fur samples from Chewbacca, an Ewok and a wampa.

Much of his collection is housed in a room he transformed into a retro “Star Wars” bedroom – the kind he would have loved as a kid.

It features a furry wampa rug and a vintage bedspread and curtains.

“Fabric came out after the movie, but there were no toys or anything,” he said. “They were scrambling to make them and issued coupons for toys.”

No posable action figures for this collector, but he has a space slug jack-in-the-box a la “The Empire Strikes Back.”

“I like the cheesy, weird, offbeat stuff like this tauntaun teapot,” he said, holding the ceramic creature with its Rebel Alliance rider.

A large plastic R2-D2 turned out to be just the droid he was looking for.

“In the ’90s, a convenience store filled these with ice and Pepsi,” King said.

His wife discovered it at a thrift shop in Hillyard.

One of his favorite items is a bootleg “Star Wars” lampshade covered with preproduction art that wasn’t used in the films, as well as some bizarre illustrations.

King pointed out a few of them.

“This was the original design of the Millennium Falcon,” he said. “And here’s a car being drawn into the Death Star.”

He found the treasure at a toy show in Spokane.

Speaking of favorites, his top pick in the film series is “The Empire Strikes Back” and his favorite character is Chewbacca.

“I like dogs and I like monkeys,” he said.

When Anthony Daniels, the actor who played C-3PO, sold his collection of “Star Wars” memorabilia, King got a few things, including a C-3PO tape dispenser.

King has a selection of costumes and masks and dresses up for comic-cons or to delight visitors at his holiday display.

He pointed to the pale, grimacing silicone visage of Emperor Palpatine.

“One year, we collected for Toys for Tots, and I had room in my garage where you could get a photo with Palpatine,” King said. “A guy came in with his girlfriend. She sat on my lap, and he proposed to her.”

As his collection grew, King decided to hone his focus to “Star Wars” screen-used and production artifacts.

Those have places of honor in his home office, and include a piece of the original Death Star and a piece of the cantina door from the first “Star Wars” movie, now referred to as “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.”

He has three storyboards from the original trilogy.

“They’re signed by the special effects guys,” King said.

Crowded shelves brim with ceramic figurines.

“I think I have every character from every movie.”

Then there’s part of R2-D2 from “The Empire Strikes Back,” and Obi-Wan’s Padawan braid from “The Phantom Menace.”

He also bought bolts from C-3PO’s costume worn in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Return of the Jedi,” from the Daniels auction.

“Although these are small pieces, it’s been fun collecting them knowing the history and cultural impact behind them,” he said. “I enjoy being a caretaker of movie history.”

Though the bulk of his collection is primarily for his own enjoyment, the Christmas display gives him a chance to share nostalgia and happy memories with others.

“The inflatables are fun because it gives joy to everybody,” he said. “I get to see adults reliving their childhoods.”

He sees similarities between the movies and the holidays.

“There’s a sense of wonder and hope in ‘Star Wars,’ ” said King. “Just like Christmas.”

The Star Wars Christmas Spectacular outdoor display is at 15604 N. Freya St. in Mead.