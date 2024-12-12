Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Serhiy Dergunov and Dinara Vlakhovich, both of Spokane.

Samuil Maiatskyi, of Spokane, and Mercedes M. Smelik, of Spokane Valley.

Devon C. Low, of Spokane, and Emily K. Turk, of Spokane Valley.

Micah R. Hulce Powers, Mich.,and Ava C. Smith, of Mead.

Sasha M. Dempsey and Makenzie Z. Cantrell, both of Spokane.

Mackenzie L. Simioni, of Harrison, Idaho, and Miranda K. Hill, of Liberty Lake.

Tyler N. Munden and Alanna M. Fisk, both of Spokane

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Beard, McKenzie A. and Ian

Ell, Sundii and Nathan

Delgado, Betty and Allison, John Jr.

Villanueva, Kyndra N. and Juan C.

Jones, Khiara and Mereu, Daniel N.

Riedlinger, Brendon S. and Danielle R.

Flores, Jose and Vasquez-Flores, Ernestina A.

Lanier, Amanda J. and Peter G.

Edens, Karen L. and Gertson, Larry W.

Miller, Jennifer E. and Todd D.

Kempe, Kendall R. and Devin T.

Legal separations granted

Hagan, Whitney D. and Dale R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Kaden G.A. White, 22; 30 days in jail with 30 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Celeste Contreras, 34; 15 days in jail with 15 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Julie McKay

Owen J. Neeson-Graham, 20; 103 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and second-degree assault.

Laremie Powers, 22; 22 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to false statement and forgery – certificate of title, attempt to elude a police vehicle and second-degree identity theft.

Joseph A. Ballard, 39; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Edward Layman, 53; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Keilah A. Heideman, 31; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Todd S. Hooper, 42; 150 days in jail with 150 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of harassment and violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Jessica Downing, 44; 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Cody L. Pearson, 30; 46 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Malysa J. Pearson, 20; five days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.

Adrian T. Santillan, 30; 32 days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Jacob R. Sherman, 36; 90 days in jail, after being found guilty of two counts of pedestrian or vehicular interference.

Johnathon L. Stapleton, 28; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of possession of a known controlled substance.

Amanda R. Strantz, 34; three days community service, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended.