Washington spot named among top places in world to see bioluminescence by Lonely Planet

Dec. 12—Washington residents don’t have to travel far to see bioluminescence. The phenomenon that causes floating microorganisms in the water to light up when the surface is disturbed can be found around the state’s shores and waters.

But one spot in the state has been named among the best in the world for viewing bioluminescence, according to Lonely Planet.

On Dec. 11, the travel guide publication released its 2024 list of nine places around the world they recommend for seeing bioluminescence. The San Juan Islands were first on the list of spectacular locations around the world.

San Juan Islands top spot for bioluminescence

The Lonely Planet list highlights Garrison Bay and Westcott Bay, both on the northwest side of San Juan Island, as top spots to see bioluminescent plankton in the nutrient-rich waters. The islands’ location between the Salish Sea and the Strait of Juan De Fuca causes cross-currents and roiling waters, which bring bioluminescent microorganisms to the surface, according to the National Park Service. NPS describes the islands as “an extremely rich area of high biological productivity.”

Lonely Planet also highlighted the widely-available guided kayak tours to see bioluminescence on the San Juans, especially around a new moon. Less light makes the glowing plankton easier to view.

The water light show isn’t the only thing the islands have to offer, though.

“When nature calls, the San Juan Islands are the answer,” said Amy Nesler, the stewardship and communications manager at the San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau in an email to McClatchy. “You won’t find fast food, stoplights or Jet Skis. You will find hidden forest paths, sweeping shorelines, and a mosaic of wildlife.”

The San Juans were one of three places in the continental U.S. to make the list, along with Tennessee’s Great Smokey Mountains, home to a wide variety of fireflies, and Dismals Canyon in Alabama, known for its bioluminescent larvae.

How to get to the San Juan Islands

You have a few options if you’re planning a visit to the San Juans.

The state ferry system makes several trips between Anacortes and the islands daily. You can also catch a flight on San Juan Airlines from both Bellingham and Anacortes to five different locations in the islands.

Other locations where you can catch a flight, including by seaplane, include Everett and Seattle. You can also take a private or charter boat.

“Getting to the San Juans takes patience, flexibility, and preparation,” Nesler says. “But the results are well worth it.” She recommends visitors check the tourism office’s travel tips page for advice and information.

If you still have questions, Nesler says “don’t hesitate to call us at (888) 468-3701.”

Best times to see bioluminescence

In a July 2024 interview, Sophia Rouches, owner of Moondance Sea Kayak Adventures in Bellingham, told McClatchy that the best time to see bioluminescence in Washington is during the summer. However, it can be seen year-round under the right conditions.

“While they live in our water year-round, it’s during the summer months when the water gets warmer that they’ll bloom in really high numbers and come to the surface,” Rouches said.

Bioluminescent plankton are most visible when it’s dark out after a sunny day, so Rouches recommended going well after sunset and around a new moon if you’re trying to see bioluminescence.

