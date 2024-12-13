Christmas Bureau opens to ‘overwhelming need’ as parents brave the cold for presents

Two-year-old Camila Rivera looks toward parents Violeta and Carlos while making her choice at the Christmas Bureau on Thursday. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Nina Culver For The Spokesman-Review

The Christmas Bureau was almost immediately overwhelmed by the sheer number of people who showed up at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center in search of grocery vouchers, gifts and books when it opened for the season Thursday morning.

By 9 a.m., the line stretched from the front gates all the way to Havana Street, where it took a turn and went down the entire length of Avista Stadium. The doors were opened at 9:30 a.m. to get as many people in out of the cold as possible, but as volunteers kept track of how long people were taking to get through the bureau, it became apparent that organizers needed to close the line, Christmas Bureau Coordinator Heidi Meany said.

“The line never got shorter even after we started letting them inside,” she said.

Those arriving after 11:30 a.m. were turned away and asked to come back. Meany said she hates to do that, but there were just too many to get through.

“There’s just so many people,” she said. “It just speaks to the overwhelming need.”

Bobbi Hoover was among the first in line. She dropped off her longtime friend at 5 a.m., then took her three children and her friend’s two children to school before returning.

“The line was halfway back to the street at 7 a.m.,” she said.

Hoover said she’s been coming to the Christmas Bureau for 14 years and always gets there early on the first day. She likes that she is able to pick out toys for her children, particularly her child that has special needs.

“Trying to find gifts for a special needs kid is hard,” she said.

Hoover said she’s only working part time and is counting on the Christmas Bureau for gifts this year.

“If not, they don’t get anything,” she said.

Carolyn Lamb lined up at the bureau at 7 a.m., looking for gifts for her seven daughters, who range in age from 10 to 1. Her children’s father has been working while she stayed at home with the kids, but they’re in the midst of changing roles. Lamb is set to start a new job soon, and her partner will stay home with the kids.

“I’ve been coming here since 2014, since my first daughter was born,” she said.

Often the gifts she gets at the Christmas Bureau are the only ones her children receive.

“It means a lot, especially to them,” she said. “I tell them where it comes from. They’re really excited.”

On Thursday, she was able to pick out a pair of pajamas for each of her daughters thanks to the many pajama drives that local schools and businesses did this year. Her face lit up when she spotted a pair of Grinch pajamas.

“My kids love the Grinch,” she said.

The book volunteers helped her pick a book for each daughter based on their age and interests, quickly guiding her to an animal sensory book when she said her youngest likes to touch things. She picked out a crafting gift for her oldest and then found a weighted stuffed animal that came with a sensory light for her 2-year-old, who is autistic. After counting her gifts to make sure she had one for each daughter, she made her way to the exit, where she also got each daughter a bear from the Spokane Chiefs Teddy Bear Toss night.

Donations continue to come in slowly, with $11,755 in new contributions bringing the year-to-date total to $222,688.68. The goal this year is to raise $600,000 to cover the costs of the Christmas Bureau.

The Kelly and Connie Mickelson Family Fund at the Innovia Foundation donated $1,500.

Don and Janet Hart, of Spokane, sent $1,000.

Judith Hudson, of Spokane, gave $600 “in memory of all the many volunteers that have worked at the Christmas Bureau.” Burma and Richard Williams, of Spokane, sent $600. “Thank you for continuing this collaboration between Catholic Charities and Volunteers of America,” they wrote. “This is one of the finest traditions of a very good city. We are happy to be a small part of it.”

Janice D’arc, of Coeur d’Alene, donated $500. Richard Matthews, of Spokane, gave $500. An anonymous Liberty Lake donor gave $500, writing, “Thanks for all you do.” The Centurions Auto Club donated $500.

“This year’s donation of $500 comes from the Centurions Auto Club, which will be celebrating its 60th year anniversary in 2025,” wrote treasurer Craig Pardun. “We hope this donation will bring some support to help those in need this holiday season.”

Rodney and Kim Strom, of Hayden, gave $500. “Keep up the good work and Merry Christmas!” they wrote. Steve and Karen Heaps, of Spokane Valley, donated $500, writing, “We are lucky to be able to spend Christmas with our new great-granddaughter, Avery, and we want to help other kids and families have a nice Christmas like she will have.” Carol Pierre contributed $500 via PayPal, as did Judith Hill.

Peggy and Robert Frank, of Spokane, donated $500 “in memory of Sandi Kruse and Brad Moeller.”

Charles Horgan donated $250 via PayPal.

Marty Beresford and Susanne Tuson, of Colbert, donated $225. “Thank you to all the wonderful volunteers and organizations who come together to bring joy and happiness to the families who need a little extra help at Christmas,” they wrote.

An anonymous donor contributed $220 via PayPal.

Nancy Rumpeltes, of Spokane, sent $200. “Please accept this donation on behalf of the Assistants,” she wrote. “We are a local volunteer group of 45 women. We assist other local nonprofits in need of volunteers and/or financial help.” Peter Madsen donated $200.

Sandra and Ted Vogelman, of Spokane, donated $200. “Merry Christmas to all and thank you for the Christmas Fund,” they wrote. Daniel Morris gave $200 via PayPal “in memory of Richard and LeFern Morris.”

Tom and Bette Brattebo, Carol Christianson, Michael Brown, Kathleen Griffith and Patti Wachter each donated $150 via PayPal.

Gary and Judy Spangelo, of Cheney, gave $125.

Gary Fiscus, of Goodyear, Arizona, donated $100. Kay and Erik Anderson, of Spokane, gave $100. Karl and Christine Boldt, of Spokane, contributed $100. Thomas Bryan, of Spokane, sent $100, writing, “You people do a great job!” Wyatt and Liam Schrader gave $100.

Lynda Martin, Ernest McGoran, Michael Husted and Dean Nagel each donated $100 via PayPal. An anonymous donor also gave $100 via PayPal.

Paul Ulrich gave $90 via PayPal.

Carol Phelps, of Spokane, sent $75. Ann Kawar, of Spokane, contributed $75. Sharon Boyer, of Spokane Valley, donated $75. “I look forward to the Christmas Bureau each year and the opportunity to donate to help make Christmas a little merrier for everyone,” she wrote.

Gerald Krumbholz also gave $75 via PayPal.

Nancy Agres, of Spokane, donated $50. Keith Marsh, John Koehn, Cindy Scott and Kim Woods each donated $50 via PayPal.

Olevia Page, of Spokane, gave $30 “in memory of my husband. I appreciate everyone who works so hard on this yearly project. Season’s greetings!”

Jennifer Clarry gave $15 via PayPal.