Neighborhood updates

By Tessa Senger The Spokesman-Review

For the week of Dec. 15-21

Audubon/Downriver Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. except July, August and December. Shadle Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave.

Bemiss, Hillyard, Whitman Joint Meeting – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6-7 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St.

Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave.

Cliff Cannon Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Old Station 9 Firehouse, 804 S. Monroe St.

Chief Garry Park Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. 1831 E. Mission Ave.

Comstock Neighborhood Meeting – Meets monthly on the third Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Jefferson Elementary School, 123 E. 37th St.

East Central Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburgh St.

Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Corbin Senior Center, 827 W. Cleveland Ave.

Five Mile Prairie Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the fourth Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m. Visit facebook.com/fivemileprairiespokane for meeting location.

Grandview/Thorpe – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Email Chair Joy Sheikh at grandviewthorpe@hotmail.com for meeting location.

Latah Hangman Neighborhood Council – Meets third Thursdays on odd months, 5:30 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave.

Lincoln Heights Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Southside Community Center, 3151 S. 27th Ave.

Logan Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Tuesday, 6-7:30 p.m. Gonzaga Hemmingson Center Jundt Lounge, 702 E. Desmet Ave.

Manito-Cannon Hill Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. Wilson Elementary Library, 911 W. 25th Ave.

Minnehaha Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m. Church of God, 2929 N. Freya St.

Nevada Heights Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m. NevaWood COPS Shop, 4705 N. Addison St.

North Hill Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Thursday, 6:30-8 p.m. 5602 N. Wall St.

North Indian Trail Neighborhood Council– Meets at 6:30 p.m., the second Tuesday of every month at the North Indian Trail Public Library, 4909 W. Barnes Road. Does not meet in July or August.

Northwest Neighborhood Council – Meets in person and virtually on the third Wednesday of September, November, February and May. Meeting times are 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Studio Room at the Shadle Library, 2111 West Wellesley Ave. Info: email nwncspokane@gmail.com or call 509-995-6304.

Peaceful Valley Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 6-8 p.m. Peaceful Valley Community Center, 214 N. Cedar St.

Riverside Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the third Tuesday of the month in person, 5:30-7 p.m. Central Library, Room B, 906 W. Main Ave.

Rockwood Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. Hutton Elementary School, 908 E. 24th Ave.

Shiloh Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets at 7 p.m. third Thursday of every month at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St. Contact chair Clifford Winger at shilohhillsnc@outlook.com or (509) 325-4623.

Southgate Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m. Talbot Event Center, 4202 S. Regal St.

West Central Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St.

West Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets monthly on the second Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Central Library in Conference Room B, 906 W. Main Ave.

Urban Forestry Tree Committee Meeting – Meets monthly on the first Tuesday, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St.

Community Assembly Meeting – Meets monthly at on the first Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave.

The Communications Committee – Meets monthly on the second Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Central Library. 906 W. Main Ave. Contact Dalin Tipton at dalin.t.tipton@gmail.com or staff liaison Annie Deasy at adeasy@spokanecity.org.

The Neighborhood Safety Committee – Meets monthly on the last Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. The Hive, 2904 E. Sprague Ave.

The Land Use Committee – Meets via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., the third Thursday of every month. Contact Patrick Rooks at prooks12@gmail.com or call staff liaison Dean Gunderson at (509) 625-6082.

The Budget Committee – Meets on the last Monday of the month via Zoom and in person at the West Central Community Center, 1603 N. Belt St., at 7 p.m. Contact chair Gail Cropper at glcropper@yahoo.com or city staff liaison Gabby Ryan at (509) 625-6858.

The Pedestrian, Transportation and Traffic Committee – Meets via Zoom at 6 p.m., fourth Tuesday of every month. Meeting ID: 820 2737 1964; Passcode: 915562. Contact chair Carol Tomsic at chair@ecspokane.org or staff liaison Annie Deasy at adeasy@spokanecity.org.

The Liaison Committee – Meets the second Tuesday of every month, 2-3:30 p.m. Meets in person at the South Hill Library, 3324 S. Perry St. Email adeasy@spokanecity.org for more information.

The Building Stronger Neighborhoods Committee – Meets the third Saturday of every month, 9-10 a.m. Meets virtually and in person at the Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. Email neigh.svcs@spokanecity.org for more information.

To have an agenda listed, email tessas@spokesman.com by the Friday preceding your meeting.