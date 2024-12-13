This day in history: Married Lewis and Clark High School student allowed back to school but final decision would be made by state superintendent

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1974: The jury was deliberating in the Ricky A. Young mail-bomb murder case following closing arguments.

The prosecutor mentioned two remarks that Young made when he was arrested at the Hanford Atomic Works.

The first was, “What took you so long?”

That’s what Young allegedly said when the arresting officers told him that his fingerprint was found at the death scene.

The second was, “They’ve found my print in the package!”

That’s what he called out to his wife when he was escorted to jail. The prosecutor said these remarks indicated his guilt.

Young’s attorney said the remarks indicated nothing but “surprise,” from an innocent man.

From 1924: Would Charles Denton McBean Jr. be allowed to stay in classes at Lewis and Clark High School?

Or would he be expelled – for the second time – just because he was married?

The decision would now be up to the state superintendent of schools.

McBean had been expelled earlier by the school board on the grounds that a married student would be bad for the student body’s “morale.” But the county superintendent reversed that decision after an appeal.

The case was now referred to the state superintendent for a definitive ruling.

Also on this day

(from onthisday.com)

1774: Paul Revere and Wentworth Cheswell ride to warn the people of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, of the approach of British warships.