Umphenour stands silent rather than enter plea

LEWISTON – Nicholas D. Umphenour stood silently rather than enter a plea at his arraignment Thursday.

Umphenour, 29, appeared with public defenders Brian Marx and Bryan Hall; Marx appeared at the Nez Perce County Courthouse and Hall appeared on Zoom at the Nez Perce County Jail with Umphenour.

Second District Judge Michelle Evans read over the grand jury indictment from June 10, which alleges that Umphenour murdered James Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta, during the perpetration or attempt to perpetrate a robbery by shooting Mauney in the head.

It also alleges that Umphenour committed the crime directly or by aiding and abetting its commission. Umphenour and Skylar W. Meade, 32, were both indicted by the grand jury for first-degree murder for the death of Mauney after the two planned a prison break in Boise in March. Both are facing the death penalty.

Evans asked if Umphenour was ready to enter a plea and Marx said that he was going to stand silently. Marx also said that Umphenour waived his right to a speedy trial and requested a status conference hearing in March.

Evans set a status conference hearing for March 27. Evans also went over Umphenour’s rights and the maximum penalties, including the death penalty or life in prison.

The intent to seek the death penalty filed by Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman on Nov. 14 outlines the aggravating factors alleged in pursuing the death penalty.

Some of the alleged factors considered include that at the time of the murder the defendant committed another murder; exhibiting an “utter disregard” for human life; it was committing during another crime such as a robbery; and/or exhibiting a “propensity” to commit murder and a continuing threat to society, according to court documents.

Meade and Umphenour are also suspected in the death of Gerald D. Henderson, 72, who was found outside his cabin in Orofino.

No charges have been filed in that case.