WA back on top of national ranking of best bike states

By Nicholas Deshais Seattle Times

A common refrain heard by Seattle bicyclists: You can’t ride here. It’s too rainy. And those hills.

Tell that to The League of American Bicyclists, which has returned Washington to the top of its list as the most bicycle friendly state in the nation.

After slipping to third the last go around in 2022 — behind Massachusetts and Oregon — a series of investments and new policies put Washington over the top. Criteria for the ranking changes some every cycle, but it generally looks at each state’s traffic laws, planning, education and infrastructure.

“We’re No. 1 again. Yea!” said Vicky Clarke, deputy director of Cascade Bicycle Club, who acknowledged that the list is more about recognition than anything else.

“The benefits are it’s better to bike here,” Clarke said. “You don’t get a crown. You don’t get a feather in your bow.”

In 2022, when Washington placed third on the list, advocates were annoyed, especially considering the slate of funding that came from Olympia that year, which Clarke said wasn’t factored into that year’s ranking.

In 2022, state lawmakers passed nearly $17 billion in new transportation spending over 16 years. While much of the package was dedicated to highways, it included more than $1.2 billion for “active transportation,” including both bike and pedestrian projects.

That spending — funded by the Climate Commitment Act — includes $290 million to improve routes to school for walkers and bikers, $216 million for school-based bike education programs, $278 million for bike and pedestrian grant programs, and about $300 million for specific projects.

Clarke pointed to the bike education aspect as particularly important for Washington’s win.

“They have a real policy emphasis on bike education. (The League is) trying to get all states to incorporate bike education at every level,” she said. “We’re doing that in spades.”

Though Cascade has been running bike education programs for years — in Seattle Public Schools since 2014 and Edmonds School District since 2016 — the 2022 state funding allowed the nonprofit to expand its work to Spokane, Tacoma, Bellingham, Highline, Everett and Vancouver, and more.

The goal is to have bike education for at least 90% of students in Washington public schools.

Barb Chamberlain, director of Washington State Department of Transportation’s Active Transportation Division, said the state has done “really well” updating its policies governing bicycles, and noted that Washington was the first state to have a position and division such as hers, “with staff and budget from the beginning” and “within shouting distance” of the WSDOT director and governor.

Chamberlain pointed to the statewide Complete Streets policy, which was passed in the 2022 legislative session and requires the state’s engineers to consider all people who use the roads — including pedestrians, bicyclists and those who take public transportation — when fixing and building roads.

Still other notable state laws that helped Washington’s first place finish are the safe passing law, which requires drivers to give bicyclists 3 feet of space when passing, or to move to another lane; the safety stop, which lets bicyclists treat stop signs as yield signs when no one else is at the intersection; and safer speed laws, which allow cities to lower speed limits on their own.

In addition to the funding and laws in general, there’s been a shift in how WSDOT partners with communities, both Chamberlain and Clarke said.

“We, as a state, do a fabulous job with federal funds, getting them to locals so they can spend them,” Chamberlain said.

Clarke pointed to a program that helps local jurisdictions apply for those funds, noting that the agency seeks out communities that have been historically forgotten or ignored by state policymakers.

“Partnering with communities is not something state DOTs normally do,” Clarke said.

This is done, in part, through WSDOT’s Sandy Williams Connecting Communities Program, which is aimed particularly at building connections for walkers and bicyclists over current or former state highways.

Williams was a Black activist in Spokane who grew up and lived in the city’s historically African American East Central neighborhood, which was cut in two with the construction of Interstate 90 in the 1950s, and is the site of the current construction of another freeway, the $1.5 billion North Spokane Corridor. Williams died in a 2022 floatplane crash off Whidbey Island.

While the ranking is for the state as a whole, Washington boasts two gold-level cities — Seattle and Bellingham — that help burnish its reputation. There are 34 cities nationwide with a gold ranking. Another 112 with silver status, and 349 with bronze.

As the heart of Washington’s urban population, the Puget Sound region has made big gains in the last couple of years when it comes to bikes.

This year, new funding was found for, and new sections opened on, the Eastrail, a 42-mile trail that eventually will connect Renton to Redmond and Snohomish County, largely on a former BNSF rail line.

These include a new, 500-foot bridge spanning one of the busiest streets in Bellevue; kick off of the $37 million renovation of the Wilburton Trestle, a towering, 1,000-foot structure that is expected to be one of the corridor’s defining features; federal approval for converting nearly 12 miles of the old rail to trail at the trail’s north terminus; and the June award of a $25 million federal grant to finish building the trail over I-90.

Beyond Eastrail, Seattle opened its first protected, Dutch-inspired intersection in South Lake Union, and is edging closer to opening the paved Elliott Bay Trail tracing the waterfront.

This month, Seattle voters approved a $1.55 billion transportation levy that over eight years will spend $133.5 million on bikeways, including upgrades to barriers on 30% of bike lanes. The levy also pledges to fill the so-called “missing link” of the Burke-Gilman Trail in Ballard, but some question that promise.

The levy replaces one approved in 2015 that added 100 miles to the city’s bicycle network, according to a recent analysis by Seattle Neighborhood Greenways. Nearly a third — 31 miles — were protected bike lanes. Recent work on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between I-90 and Rainier Avenue South, and ongoing construction on 15th Avenue South from Jose Rizal Park and into Beacon Hill, illustrate the city’s progress.

Clarke said Seattle, Washington and — more so — the U.S. in general have a long way to go when it comes to bikes, especially when compared to the world’s two-wheeled leaders, like Copenhagen, Amsterdam or Paris.

Still, on a recent trip to London, where she lived 15 years ago, Clarke had something of a revelation.

“Biking in London I thought, I live in a world class city as well,” Clarke said. “Seattle really is a standout city amongst the cities in the nation.”