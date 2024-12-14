Pelosi underwent hip surgery after ‘hard fall’ in Luxembourg

By Maegan Vazquez Washington Post

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., underwent hip replacement surgery at a U.S. military base in Germany on Saturday after a fall that led to her being hospitalized in Luxembourg, her office confirmed.

The hip surgery was done at Landstuhl Army Base, which is in Germany, an aide familiar with the situation confirmed.

“Earlier this morning, Speaker Emerita Pelosi underwent a successful hip replacement and is well on the mend,” Ian Krager, a spokesperson for Pelosi, said in a statement on Saturday. “Speaker Pelosi is grateful to U.S. military staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at Landstuhl Army Base and medical staff at Hospital Kirchberg in Luxembourg for their excellent care and kindness.”

The surgery took place one day after Pelosi was hospitalized due to a fall during a congressional visit to Luxembourg marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.

On Friday, Pelosi’s office did not describe the details or severity of the injury, but two people familiar with the incident who were not authorized to comment and spoke on the condition of anonymity said she had a “hard fall” descending marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace, the official residence of the grand duke of Luxembourg.

Pelosi, 84, was re-elected to her 20th term in the House in November. She is the first woman to serve as Speaker, from 2007-2011, and she later reclaimed the job in 2019 before stepping down as Democratic leader in November 2022.

Pelosi’s fall marked the second time in a week that an octogenarian member of Congress suffered an injury. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., fell during a closed-door Republican lunch Tuesday, spraining his wrist and sustaining a minor cut to his face. McConnell, 82, missed votes on Thursday due to leg stiffness, according to his office.

Brianna Tucker and Paul Kane contributed to this report.